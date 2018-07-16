Katie Ledecky Nominated For Best College Athlete ESPY

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has been nominated for an ESPY award for Best College Athlete after another record-setting season in the NCAA in 2017-2018. From 2002 through 2017, the award was given as two separate honors: one for Best Male College Athlete and one for Best Female College Athlete, but this year, ESPN has combined the two into the same category with two male and two female nominees.

Ledecky, who turned pro after her redshirt-sophomore season at Stanford last year, is one of 4 nominees for the awards.

2018 ESPY Award Nominees – Best College Athlete

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football – 2017 Heisman Award winner with 3rd-highest percentage in Heisman history; led Oklahoma to its third-straight Big 12 Championship; Ranked 2nd in the NCAA FBS with 4,627 passing yards in 2017; led NCAA FBS with a 198.9 passer rating

Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball – Consensus First-Team All-American, won National Player of the Year awards from the Associated Press; Won Naismith College Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award, NABC Player of the Year, CBS Sports National Player of the Year, Sporting News PLayer of the Year, Bob Cousy Award; Second-Team Academic All-America selection; helped Villanova win 2nd NCAA championship in 3 seasons; #33 pick in the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks

Katie Ledecky , Stanford Swimming – Two-time U.S. Olympian, won 3 NCAA Championships as a sophomore and 4 All-America awards, NCAA Champion in the 500 free, 1650 free, and runner-up in 400 IM behind teammate Ella Eastin; won Pac-12 titles in 400 IM (American Record), 200 free; CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-American of the Year; Finished career with 15 NCAA Record-setting swims

, Stanford Swimming – Two-time U.S. Olympian, won 3 NCAA Championships as a sophomore and 4 All-America awards, NCAA Champion in the 500 free, 1650 free, and runner-up in 400 IM behind teammate Ella Eastin; won Pac-12 titles in 400 IM (American Record), 200 free; CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-American of the Year; Finished career with 15 NCAA Record-setting swims A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball – Swept the National Player of the Year awards; won a record 3rd-straight SEC Player of the Year Award; earned 3rd-straight Consensus All-American award; Broke South Carolina school record for scoring; #1 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces

The ESPY Awards, which stand for Excellence in Sports Yearly, is ESPN‘s annual awards program. The majority of the awards, including the one that Finney was nominated for, are decided in part by an online fan vote. Winners will be announced during the annual awards show on July 18th.

Last year, Ledecky was one of 4 nominees for Best Female Athlete as a result of her performance at the 2016 Olympic Games. Michael Phelps was also nominated last year for Best Male Athlete. Phelps was named the Best Male Athlete ESPY Award in 2009, while Amy Van Dyken is the only female swimmer to win Best Female Athlete – in 1997 (after the U.S.-hosted 1996 Olympic Games).

Ledecky is the only swimmer nominee for a 2018 ESPY. She’s also the only swimmer nominated for a 2018 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Award.

Other Swimmers Who Have Won ESPY Awards: