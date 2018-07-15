Katie Ledecky Nominated for 2018 Kids Choice Sports Awards

For the 3rd-straight year, American swimmer Katie Ledecky has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Award.

The annual awards show is a sports-specific spinoff of the original that has been put on by children and teens television network Nickelodeon every year since 1988, which makes 2017 the 30th edition of that show. The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards were launched in 2014. Winners receive a ceremonial orange blimp trophy, which was a logo for the network for the first 25 years of the channel’s existence.

While some special awards are given out by Nickelodeon staff, the main awards are all voted on by Nickelodeon viewers, meaning that they primarily represent the interests of a younger audience.

Ledecky is a 6-time Olympic medalist, 14-time World Champion, and won both the 500 and 1650 freestyles at the 2018 NCAA Championships in her redshirt sophomore year before turning pro. She also already has a World Record this year, breaking the 1500m freestyle mark in May at the Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis in her first-ever race as a pro.

Ledecky is one of 7 nominees for Favorite Female Athlete, one of the two premier awards given out at the event.

Favorite Female Athlete Nominees:

Alex Morgan – Soccer

Chloe Kim – Snowboarding

Jamie Anderson – Snowboarding

Katie Ledecky – Swimming

Mikaela Shiffrin – Skiing

Sloane Stephens – Tennis

Venus Williams – Tennis

Ledecky is also nominated for Clutch Player of the Year

Clutch Player of the Year Nominees:

Carli Lloyd – Soccer

Chris Paul – Basketball

Katie Ledecky – Swimming

Kevin Durant – Basketball

Lionel Messi – Soccer

Nick Foles – Football

Ledecky was the only swimmer nominated this year, after her teammate Simone Manuel was nominated for Favorite Newcomer last year.

While no swimmer has ever won an award, 23-time Olympic gold medalist and most decorated swimmer in history Michael Phelps is on the Kids’ Choice Awards Sports Council that advises the shows on categories and nominees.

List of Awards to Vote for in 2018: