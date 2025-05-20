Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Discover the Ultimate Aquatic Experience at ONEflow Aquatics in Somabay, Egypt

Welcome to ONEflow Aquatics, the premier destination for swim camps in the heart of Somabay, Egypt. Our state-of-the-art aquatics center redefines excellence, offering world-class swimming facilities, cutting-edge fitness equipment, and an unmatched atmosphere of tranquility by the stunning Red Sea.

A Facility Designed for Perfection

At ONEflow Aquatics, we believe in providing an exceptional experience tailored to swim teams. Our brand-new swimming pools are meticulously designed to offer the perfect balance of comfort and performance. A 10-lane, 50-meter swimming pool for professional training, along with a 5-lane, 25-meter swimming pool for focused practice and skill refinement.

Additionally, we provide two outdoor gyms by the pool deck and an indoor gym located right beside the pool, ensuring a comprehensive fitness experience for all athletes.

Adding to this unique training environment, we are proud to introduce Kaktus Sports Hotel, a tailored sports hotel designed specifically for training camps. This specialized accommodation offers a seamless experience for athletes, providing the perfect blend of comfort, nutrition, and recovery in a setting that enhances performance and focus.

Beyond the world-class swimming facilities, visitors can immerse themselves in a range of exciting activities that complement a luxurious and active lifestyle

  • Water Sports & Adventures: snorkeling and scuba diving among vibrant coral reefs to kite surfing and windsurfing
  • Championship Golf Course: Golf lovers can enjoy one of the finest golf courses in the region
  • Horseback Riding by the Sea
  • Desert Safari Excursions
  • Paddle Tennis
  • Beachfront Relaxation

WORLD-CLASS POOLS

RELAX (OR TRAIN) AT THE BEACH 

LUXURY ACCOMMODATIONS

ONEflow Aquatics
📍Somabay, Egypt
📩 Inquiries to:  [email protected]
www.oneflowaquatics.com

ONEflow Aquatic is a SwimSwam partner. 

