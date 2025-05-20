Discover the Ultimate Aquatic Experience at ONEflow Aquatics in Somabay, Egypt

Welcome to ONEflow Aquatics, the premier destination for swim camps in the heart of Somabay, Egypt. Our state-of-the-art aquatics center redefines excellence, offering world-class swimming facilities, cutting-edge fitness equipment, and an unmatched atmosphere of tranquility by the stunning Red Sea.

A Facility Designed for Perfection

At ONEflow Aquatics, we believe in providing an exceptional experience tailored to swim teams. Our brand-new swimming pools are meticulously designed to offer the perfect balance of comfort and performance. A 10-lane, 50-meter swimming pool for professional training, along with a 5-lane, 25-meter swimming pool for focused practice and skill refinement.

Additionally, we provide two outdoor gyms by the pool deck and an indoor gym located right beside the pool, ensuring a comprehensive fitness experience for all athletes.

Adding to this unique training environment, we are proud to introduce Kaktus Sports Hotel, a tailored sports hotel designed specifically for training camps. This specialized accommodation offers a seamless experience for athletes, providing the perfect blend of comfort, nutrition, and recovery in a setting that enhances performance and focus.

Beyond the world-class swimming facilities, visitors can immerse themselves in a range of exciting activities that complement a luxurious and active lifestyle

Water Sports & Adventures: snorkeling and scuba diving among vibrant coral reefs to kite surfing and windsurfing

Championship Golf Course: Golf lovers can enjoy one of the finest golf courses in the region

Horseback Riding by the Sea

Desert Safari Excursions

Paddle Tennis

Beachfront Relaxation

LET’S GET STARTED!

WORLD-CLASS POOLS

RELAX (OR TRAIN) AT THE BEACH

LUXURY ACCOMMODATIONS

ONEflow Aquatic is a SwimSwam partner.