Kieran Smith Swims 54.4 100 Fly, 3:55 400 Free on 3rd Day of CT Champs

CT 2018 SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS LC

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Freeman Athletic Center Pool, Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “CT 2018 Senior Championships LC”

On the 3rd day of the Connecticut Senior Championships, Kieran Smith continued his great meet, dropping best times in the 100 fly and 400 free. Smith first won the 100 fly, posting a 54.46 to shed 1.24 seconds off his previous best of 55.70. Smith was out in 25.89, and came back in 28.57. Smith then went on the win the 400 free, shedding .01 seconds off his previous best time of 3:55.69 with his time of 3:55.68. Smith fueled his 400 with quick 1st and last 100s, splitting 56.38 and 58.54 respectively. In the middle 200, Smith split 1:00.26 and 1:00.50 respectively. Those time are encouraging for Smith, who will likely swim the 400 free at Nationals, which is now 10 days away.

Kate Hazlett took the women’s 100 fly in 1:02.63, beating out Nell Chidley (1:02.92) by .29 seconds. Hazlett was out faster, hitting the 50 mark in 29.04, while Chidley was 29.62, then Hazlett came back in 33.59 to Chidley’s 33.30. AJ Bornstein won the men’s 200 breast with a 2:17.46. Bornstein was out in 30.17, then posted splits of 35.19, 35.48, and 36.62 respectively.

Other Day 3 Event Winners: