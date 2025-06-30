Michigan’s Jack Wilkening Clocks Season Best 2:01 200 BK on Last Day of Namesnik Memorial Open

2025 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

The final day of the 2025 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open took place yesterday at the University of Michigan’s Canham Natatorium. The final day of the meet saw Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini win the women’s 100 free in 55.52. Balduccini is the South American Record holder in the event with her career best of 53.87, which she set back in late April.

The Wolverines had a strong showing behind Balduccini, as Leila Fack came in 2nd in 56.56, while Christey Liang was 56.58 for 3rd, and Ella Jo Piersma was 4th in 56.92.

Grand Valley State’s Evan Scotto Divetta won the men’s 100 free in 50.74, marking a new career best by 0.11 seconds. He had just set his previous best of 50.85 earlier in June at the MLA Big Red Challenge. Michigan’s Colin Geer and Ryan Healy were right there as well, with Geer taking 2nd in 50.84, while Healy was 50.90 for 3rd. Those swims mark new personal bests for both swimmers. FMC Aquatic’s Max Goettsch, a rising freshman at Cal, came in 4th with a 50.92, which marks a new personal best for him as well.

Rising Michigan senior Jack Wilkening won the men’s 200 back decisively last night, swimming a 2:01.54. That swim comes in about a second off his career best of 2:00.10, which he set last summer. He was out fast last night, splitting 58.49 on the opening 100, then split 31.42 and 31.63 respectively on the final pair of 50s. Wilkening won the 100 back on Saturday night with a 54.80.

Similarly, after winning the women’s 100 back on Saturday night, Michigan’s Lily Cleason took the women’s 200 back in 2:17.50 last night. Cleason holds a personal best of 2:14.61.

Club Wolverine’s OC Vanlinthout, 18, won the women’s 200 IM in 2:21.47. Vanlinthout, a rising freshman at Cornell, got out to a huge early lead thanks to a 29.89 fly split and 35.72 back split, which put her into the 100 at 1:05.61, nearly 3 seconds ahead of the field. She then tacked on a 42.03 breast split, followed by a 33.83 on free. The swim marks a new career best for Vanlinthout. Blazing Barracudas 17-year-old Sofia Jimenez made it a great race at the end. Turning at 1:08.34 at the 100, Jimenez then ripped a 39.67 breast split, which nearly eliminated Vanlinthout’s lead. Jimenez was 0.04 seconds slower than Vanlinthout on the final 50, finishing 2nd with a final time of 2:21.88.

Michigan’s William Savarese won the men’s 200 IM in 2:05.91. That time is a little less than 2 seconds off his career best of 2:04.14, which he swam last spring.

Blazing Barracudas 15-year-old Charlotte Duijser won the women’s 800 free in a very tight race with Akron’s Elle Couture. Duijser was out ahead of Couture, getting 0ut to a 4:30.66 on the opening 400, which was nearly 3 seconds ahead of Couture (4:33.24). Couture then battled back on the back half of the race, and wound up making it as close as possible. Duijser got her hand on the wall in 9:06.87, while Couture touched in 9:06.88.

Michigan’s Eduardo Moraes won the men’s 800 free in 8:15.78, breaking the meet record in the event. Moraes holds a career best of 8:01.81 from last spring.