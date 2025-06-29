Balduccini Wins Again, Moraes Clocks 3:54 400 Free on Day 2 of Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

2025 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

The 2nd day of the 2025 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open took place yesterday at Canham Natatorium on the campus of the University of Michigan. Day 2 saw Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini win the women’s 50 free in 25.50. That performance comes in just off Balduccini’s career best of 25.24 in the event. She’s the South American Record holder in the 100 free (53.87), which she is slated to race on the final day of the meet.

It was a Wolverine charge in the women’s 50 free, as Balduccini’s teammates Christey Liang (26.05), Lexi Greenhawt (26.06), and Leila Fack (26.16) were the next 3 swimmers into the wall.

Rising Michigan senior Jack Wilkening won the men’s 100 back decisively, clocking a 54.80. That times comes within a second of the 53.87 Wilkening swam to finish 6th in the event at US Nationals a few weeks ago. He holds a career best of 53.37 in the event, which he swam last spring. 16-year-old Trae Lewis had a big swim for 2nd in the 100 back, posting a 56.97, which marks his first time under 57 seconds in the event.

Canadian Olympian Lorne Wigginton won the men’s 200 breast in 2:17.25, passing teammate Ryan Healy (2:17.82) on the final lap of the race. Wigginton was within a second of his career best of 2:16.38, while Healy’s swim marks a new personal best for him.

As was the case in the women’s 100 breast on Friday night, there was a great race in the women’s 200 breast between 15-year-olds Catherine Dorsey (Blazing Barracudas) and Tallulah Beg (Club Wolverine) on Saturday night. Dorsey had the decided advantage early in the race, splitting 1:14.70 on the opening 100 to Beg’s 1:16.47. After losing slightly more ground on the 3rd 50, Beg began charging on the final 50. Dorsey managed to hold the charge off, finishing in 2:36.18 to Beg’s 2:36.52. Beg was 39.54 on the final 50, compared to Dorsey’s 41.19.

Michigan’s Lily Cleason won the women’s 100 back by a large margin, putting up a 1:02.62. She was out fast, splitting 30.12 on the opening 50, then came home in 32.50. Cleason holds a career best of 1:01.36 from last year’s Olympic Trials.

The women’s 400 free saw a great race develop between Club Wolverine 16-year-old Adrienne Schadler, Akron’s Elle Couture, and Michigan’s Madison Smith. Smith was out with the early lead, splitting 1:01.31 on the first 100, though Schadler was right there, flipping in 1:01.66. Couture took a more conservative approach to the race and was out in 1:03.62. Things stayed mostly the same through the 200, where Smith (2:08.43) held a slight lead over Schadler (2:08.53), while Couture was still over 2 seconds behind (2:10.89). Couture made her move on the 3rd 100, where she out-split both Smith and Schadler by about 2 seconds, which put her right with them. Smith flipped first at the 300, splitting 3:16.90, while Schadler was 3:17.34, and Couture 3:17.70. Couture then moved into the lead at the 350, though the trio was bunched up within 0.19 seconds of each other. In the final dash to the wall, it was Schadler who got her hand on first, swimming a 4:22.68, while Couture was 2nd in 4:22.70, and Smith 3rd with a 4:22.85.

Michigan’s Eduardo Moraes won the men’s 400 free convincingly. Teammate Ryan Hume was out with the early lead but, by the 150, Moraes had overtaken him and he wouldn’t look back. Moraes wound up swimming a 3:54.94, which comes in about 6 seconds off the 3:48.83 he swam at the Brazilian national meet back in April. He swam a very steady race last night, splitting 1:56.86 on the opening 200, then coming home in 1:58.08 on the back half.

The women’s 200 fly was a very tight race as well, seeing the top 4 swimmers all go 2:18. Blazing Barracudas 18-year-old Beatrice Stewart won the race in 2:18.47, posting the fastest split in the field on the final 50 (36.10). Coming in 2nd was fellow 18-year-old OC Vanlinthout (Club Wolverine), who clocked a 2:18.49. FMC Aquatic’s Lindsay Forebaugh, 16, touched 3rd with a 2:18.79, while Club Wolverine 15-year-old Sarah Leiger was 4th with a 2:18.82.

The men’s 200 fly was similarly close. OLY Swimming’s Will Blakeley wound up winning the race in 2:07.71, while Blazing Barracudas’ Quinn MacPhail was 2nd in 2:07.85, and Birmingham Blue Dolphins’ Ethan Xu was 2:07.93.

Grand Valley State’s Evan Scotto Divetta won the men’s 50 free in a photo finish, clocking a 23.02. He touched out Oakland’s Omar Elsayd, who went 23.04.