Adam Chaney Posts 24.75 50 back/22.15 50 Free In First Races With ASU

Arizona Senior State Championships
- Thursday, June 26 – Sunday, June 29, 2025
- Chandler High School Pool, Chandler, AZ
- LCM (50 meters)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results on Meet Mobile: “AZ 2025 Senior Long Course Championship”
NCAA Relay Record Holder Adam Chaney dove off the blocks in a Sun Devil cap for the first time at Arizona’s Senior Champs.
Chaney, who announced his graduate school transfer to Arizona State in April after not competing in his final year at Florida, made his first swims in his new home quick ones. First up was the Friday morning session that served as finals for all the stroke 50s. There, Chaney blasted a 24.75 personal best in the 50 backstroke.
This time is a noteworthy because it would’ve placed him 3rd at U.S. Nationals, one place away from qualifying for the 2025 Singapore Worlds team. Only Quintin McCarty (24.34) and Shane Casas (24.44) swam faster times at that meet. Chaney’s swim also toppled a three-year-old personal best of 24.78 from the 2022 World Trials.
The 23-year-old sprint star followed that head-turning swim up with a 22.15 50 free the next evening. This time would’ve earned Chaney an A-final berth at Nationals three weeks ago, placing 8th. The only time he’s bested 22.15 was at Olympic Trials last year, when he clocked a 21.89 in the semi-finals (and then 21.79 and 21.81 in back-to-back swim-offs to make the final, but these times don’t officially count).
These swims were not only Chaney’s first as a Sun Devil but his first at a non-club meet since Olympic Trials. He swam at a small dual meet at his childhood club team, the Mason Manta Rays, in May, where he swam a 22.89 50 free.
Chaney also swam the 100 back Saturday morning, but he didn’t make the finals or register a time due to a disqualification.
Other Night 3 + 50 Stroke Session Highlights
- Michael Andrew took the 50 fly and 50 breaststroke in 23.88/27.60. Both times mark a little over a half-second add from his times at 2025 U.S. Nationals.
- 14-year-old Marley Spray of Gold Medal is the youngest event winner of the meet so far, dropping a 2:20.35 victory in the 200 IM. This ranks her #5 in her age group nationwide this season.
- Like Chaney, JT Ewing is finding a groove as a recent transfer to ASU. Primarily a backstroker, the former NC State Swimmer won the men’s 200 IM with a 2:06.27 personal best.
- Miriam Sheehan racked up three wins in two days: the 50 back (29.66), 100 back (1:02.96), and 50 fly (27.33).
- Rising high school senior Ashton Joswiak rocked a new 400 free best time by two seconds, winning in 4:06.60. Joswiak represents Scottsdale Swim Club and is a University of Wisconsin commit
- Taylor Ruck and Paige Downey both added another event win under their belts. Ruck scored a new 50 free season best of 25.35, while the 16-year-old Downey ran away with the 400 free title (4:21.96)
- Callie Watts, a Neptune swimmer and Arizona State commit for 2025, hit a new 50 breaststroke best time of 32.95 to top the event
- Langston Lindsey, 15 years of age, obliterated the 1:00 barrier in the 100 back en route to victory. He moved his best time from 1:00.44 to 58.82, adding another win for Neptune in the process
Based on the times at this meet I suspect ASU will be even stronger this coming year than last year!