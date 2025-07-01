Ayden Tan Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 200 Meter IM

2025 GO Challenge

June 26-29, 2025

Clovis Wet Aquatics Complex, Fresno, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

12-year-old Ayden Tan from San Ramon Valley Aquatics has broken another National Age Group Record. His latest conquest came in the 200 IM in long course meters, where he swam 2:12.80 over the weekend at the Clovis Swim Club-hosted TYR GO Challenge in Fresno.

The meet was hot, literally, with midday temperatures of 105 Fahrenheit.

Tan swam 2:12.80 to finish in 11th place in the all-ages event. That broke the 2019 record of 2:13.59 set by Richard Poplawski of Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey, who just finished his sophomore season swimming at Harvard.

Tan’s swim took 1.09 seconds off his previous lifetime best in the event, which had ranked him as the #2 swimmer all-time in the age group. He also swam best times in the 50 fly (26.42), 100 fly (59.71), 50 back (29.38), 100 back (1:01.31), 100 free (55.75), and 200 free (2:02.67).

While official results in Tan’s 200 IM didn’t capture full splits, he was out in 1:03.04 on the butterfly/backstroke lap and came back in 1:09.76 on the breaststroke/freestyle lap.

By comparison, Poplawski, a very good closer in the IM, was out in 1:04.74 and came back in 1:08.85.

This is Tan’s 2nd National Age Group Record in two weeks. He broke the 100 yard IM record in Rohnert Park, California in mid-June. Tan also holds the 10 & Under records in the 100 IM (1:00.89) and 200 IM (2:10.12) in yards. In long course, he holds 10 & Under records in the 50 backstroke (30.82), 100 breaststroke (1:18.56), and 200 IM (2:27.38).

He doesn’t age up until September.

Top 5 Performers All-Time, Boys’ 11-12 200 IM (LCM)

Other Highlights from the Meet