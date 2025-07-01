Ayden Tan Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 200 Meter IM

2025 GO Challenge
- June 26-29, 2025
- Clovis Wet Aquatics Complex, Fresno, California
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
- Results on Meet Mobile
12-year-old Ayden Tan from San Ramon Valley Aquatics has broken another National Age Group Record. His latest conquest came in the 200 IM in long course meters, where he swam 2:12.80 over the weekend at the Clovis Swim Club-hosted TYR GO Challenge in Fresno.
The meet was hot, literally, with midday temperatures of 105 Fahrenheit.
Tan swam 2:12.80 to finish in 11th place in the all-ages event. That broke the 2019 record of 2:13.59 set by Richard Poplawski of Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey, who just finished his sophomore season swimming at Harvard.
Tan’s swim took 1.09 seconds off his previous lifetime best in the event, which had ranked him as the #2 swimmer all-time in the age group. He also swam best times in the 50 fly (26.42), 100 fly (59.71), 50 back (29.38), 100 back (1:01.31), 100 free (55.75), and 200 free (2:02.67).
While official results in Tan’s 200 IM didn’t capture full splits, he was out in 1:03.04 on the butterfly/backstroke lap and came back in 1:09.76 on the breaststroke/freestyle lap.
By comparison, Poplawski, a very good closer in the IM, was out in 1:04.74 and came back in 1:08.85.
This is Tan’s 2nd National Age Group Record in two weeks. He broke the 100 yard IM record in Rohnert Park, California in mid-June. Tan also holds the 10 & Under records in the 100 IM (1:00.89) and 200 IM (2:10.12) in yards. In long course, he holds 10 & Under records in the 50 backstroke (30.82), 100 breaststroke (1:18.56), and 200 IM (2:27.38).
He doesn’t age up until September.
Top 5 Performers All-Time, Boys’ 11-12 200 IM (LCM)
- Ayden Tan, San Ramon Valley Aquatics – 2:12.80 (2025)
- Richard Poplawski, Scarlet Aquatics – 2:13.59 (2019)
- Josh Zuchowski, Flood Aquatics Swim Team – 2:14.93 (2017)
- Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics – 2:15.33 (2014)
- Chas Morton, Nashville Aquatic Club – 2:15.42 (1983)
Other Highlights from the Meet
- Tan’s 13-year-old teammate Hanz Palattao swam 1:08.74 in the 100 meter breaststroke, which took 1.87 seconds off his previous best time in the race. That’s the top time in the nation by a 13-year-old so far this season by half-a-second.
- Jada Duncan of the Sierra Marlins, who begins at UCLA in the fall, won the 50 free (25.94), 100 free (57.01), 50 back (29.50), 100 back (1:04.05), and 50 fly (27.10) individually. Several of those were best times, including notably her first sub-26 second 50 free time.
- Mark Cecco from Charger Aquatics won 3 races, including the 200 free (1:52.21), 200 IM (2:05.55), and 400 free (4:04.05). Those were all best times, as was his 51.60 in the 100 free. He’s in the class of 2027 that just officially began its collegiate recruiting cycle.
- Brandon Ha of DART Swimming is a 2026 Northwestern commit and won both the 100 (53.94) and 200 (2:01.72) butterflies last weekend.
- Mikayla Tan, older sister of Ayden, won the 50 breaststroke in a new best time of 31.87. She also won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.11).
This made me remember that a 12 year old girl went 2:10 in the 2 IM, 2 seconds better than this, and still this is absurdely good