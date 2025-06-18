Ayden Tan Breaks 11-12 National Record in 100 IM: Michael Andrew’s Last 11-12 Yards Mark

2025 Swim to Win Summer Plush Edition
- June 14-15, 2025
- Rohnert Park, California
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Full Meet Results
While most of the serious swimming in June is done in long course meters, at a more local level, yards swimming continues to go strong – and last weekend, Ayden Tan took advantage to set a new 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 yard IM.
Tan, 12, of San Ramon Valley Aquatics, swam five new lifetime bests as part of his record-breaking effort. That included a 53.28 in the 100 IM. That took almost six-tenths of a second off Michael Andrew‘s old National Age Group Record of 53.86 that was set more than 13 years ago in April 2012.
That was the last 11-12 yards record for Andrew, who was one of the most prolific National Age Group Record setters in American history. He still holds one 11-12 record in long course, the 50 fly.
Top 10 All-Time, Boys’ 11-12 100 IM
- 53.28 – Ayden Tan, San Ramon Valley Aquatics, June 2025
- 53.86 – Michael Andrew, Unattached, April 2012
- 53.95 – Josh Zuchowski, Flood Aquatics Swim Team, April 2017
- 54.23 – Justin Chu, CSP Tideriders, February 2023
- 54.58 – Jeremy Kelly, Nitro Swimming, January 2019
- 54.66 – Jarrett Payne, Springfield Family YMCA, March 2019
- 54.81 – Ethan Dang, King Aquatic Club, December 2014
- 54.84 – Thomas Heilman, Piedmont Family YMCA, January 2020
- 55.16 – Jason Zhao, Blue Ash YMCA Swim Team, December 2019
- 55.21 – Jerry Chu, Santa Clara Swim Club, April 2018
Tan’s previous best time in the event was a 54.55 that he swam in April.
Tan also holds the 10 & Under records in the 100 IM (1:00.89) and 200 IM (2:10.12) in yards. In long course, he holds 10 & Under records in the 50 backstroke (30.82), 100 breaststroke (1:18.56), and 200 IM (2:27.38).
Tan doesn’t age up until September.
He also moved to #2 all-time in age group history in three other events: the 200 IM, where he’s .83 seconds behind Josh Zuchowski‘s record; the 100 fly, where he’s .74 seconds behind Thomas Heilman‘s record; and the 50 fly, where he’s .14 seconds behind Heilman’s record.
Other Results for Tan at the meet (all wins) and 11-12 all-time rankings:
- 100 back – 52.18
- 100 breast – 1:00.99 (-3.37s) – 17th all-time
- 50 fly – 23.01 (-.97s) – 2nd all-time
- 100 fly – 51.56 (-.37s) – 2nd all-time
- 200 IM – 1:56.58 (-2.73s) – 2nd all-time
Other Meet Results
- 14-year-old Nathan Kondapalli won the 13 & over competition in the 50 free (22.54), 100 free (48.60), 200 free (1:48.98), 100 breast (58.89), and 200 breast (2:10.60). The latter three of those swims were all best times.
- Kyra Tan, Ayden’s younger sister, won all eight races she entered at the meet in the 9-10 age group, including best times in the 100 free (57.79) and 50 fly (27.31). They are part of a talented group of swimming siblings along with Mikayla, who did not race at this meet, and Cal swimmer Zachary Tan.