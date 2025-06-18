Ayden Tan Breaks 11-12 National Record in 100 IM: Michael Andrew’s Last 11-12 Yards Mark

2025 Swim to Win Summer Plush Edition

June 14-15, 2025

Rohnert Park, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

While most of the serious swimming in June is done in long course meters, at a more local level, yards swimming continues to go strong – and last weekend, Ayden Tan took advantage to set a new 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 yard IM.

Tan, 12, of San Ramon Valley Aquatics, swam five new lifetime bests as part of his record-breaking effort. That included a 53.28 in the 100 IM. That took almost six-tenths of a second off Michael Andrew‘s old National Age Group Record of 53.86 that was set more than 13 years ago in April 2012.

That was the last 11-12 yards record for Andrew, who was one of the most prolific National Age Group Record setters in American history. He still holds one 11-12 record in long course, the 50 fly.

Top 10 All-Time, Boys’ 11-12 100 IM

Tan’s previous best time in the event was a 54.55 that he swam in April.

Tan also holds the 10 & Under records in the 100 IM (1:00.89) and 200 IM (2:10.12) in yards. In long course, he holds 10 & Under records in the 50 backstroke (30.82), 100 breaststroke (1:18.56), and 200 IM (2:27.38).

Tan doesn’t age up until September.

He also moved to #2 all-time in age group history in three other events: the 200 IM, where he’s .83 seconds behind Josh Zuchowski‘s record; the 100 fly, where he’s .74 seconds behind Thomas Heilman‘s record; and the 50 fly, where he’s .14 seconds behind Heilman’s record.

Other Results for Tan at the meet (all wins) and 11-12 all-time rankings:

100 back – 52.18

100 breast – 1:00.99 (-3.37s) – 17th all-time

50 fly – 23.01 (-.97s) – 2nd all-time

100 fly – 51.56 (-.37s) – 2nd all-time

200 IM – 1:56.58 (-2.73s) – 2nd all-time

