Singapore Unveils New Aquatics Arena for 2025 World Championships

The 2025 World Championships officially have a pool with the new World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena) being unveiled yesterday in Singapore at the Singapore Spots Hub.

The facility will be home to a few large aquatics events in the coming months, and the World Championships will not be the first event hosted in the new pool. Later this week, the Southeast Asian Age Group Championships will christen the facility from June 20th-27th.

Mark Chay, the co-chair of the Singapore 2025 organizing committee said “Young aquatics athletes from Southeast Asia will inaugurate the WCH Arena, followed by the professional athletes competing in the World Aquatics Championships and our Masters athletes participating in the World Aquatics Masters Championships.

At 4,800 permanent seats, the arena comes in just under the permanent capacity of some of the recent World Championships sites. The Duna arena in Hungary and the Hamad Aquatic Centre in Doha both have 5,000 permanent seats.

Swimming fans will also be pleased to read that the pool has a depth of 3 meters which matches World Aquatics’ recommendation when it comes to pool depth. This should assuage any concerns about pool depth which was a major conversation during the 2024 Olympics due to La Défense Arena’s depth of 2.15 meters.

Paris Olympians will see one familiar site with the starting blocks, which are the exact same model that was used at the Games last year.

Only Swimming and Artistic Swimming competitions will be held in the new arena. The rest of the events will be evenly spread out between Palawan and the OCBC Aquatic Centre

Sport by Sport Competition Schedule: