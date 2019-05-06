Richard Polawski Breaks 200m IM National Age Group Record by Over a Second

2019 MR LIAC Speedo Long Island Challenge

April 26th-28th, 2019

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York

LCM (50m) competition

Meet Results

Swimming at the end of April at the 2019 Long Island Challenge meet, 12-year old Richard Poplawski swam a 2:13.59 in the 200 meter IM. That knocked more than a second off the old 11-12 National Age Group Record of 2:14.93, which was set in 2017 by Floridian Josh Zuchowski.

Comparative Splits:

Josh Zuchowski Richard Poplawski 2017 2019 Fly 29.55 29.17 Back 24.55 35.57 Breast 39.85 38.37 Free 30.98 30.48 Total Time 2:14.93 2:13.59

Poplawski was swimming against a senior field and placed 6th in the race. The event was won by 18-year old River Wright of Attleboro Bluefish in 2:08.00. For comparison: the fastest result in the 11-12 race was 2:31.94.

Poplawski’s other results at the meet:

200 free – 10th, 2:05.57 (2:03.54 in prelims)

400 free – DQ

200 back – 4th, 2:15.28

100 fly – 11th, 1:00.26

200 fly – 10th, 2:13.89 (2:13.66 in prelims)

Polawski ages up in May, so this was likely his last meet as an 11-12. He trains under coach Mohamed Abdelaal at the Scarlet Aquatics – BMS Jersey City Division.

Watch a video of the race below: