Richard Polawski Breaks 200m IM National Age Group Record by Over a Second

2019 MR LIAC Speedo Long Island Challenge
- April 26th-28th, 2019
- Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York
- LCM (50m) competition
- Meet Results
Swimming at the end of April at the 2019 Long Island Challenge meet, 12-year old Richard Poplawski swam a 2:13.59 in the 200 meter IM. That knocked more than a second off the old 11-12 National Age Group Record of 2:14.93, which was set in 2017 by Floridian Josh Zuchowski.
Comparative Splits:
|Josh Zuchowski
|2017
|2019
|Fly
|29.55
|29.17
|Back
|24.55
|35.57
|Breast
|39.85
|38.37
|Free
|30.98
|30.48
|Total Time
|2:14.93
|2:13.59
Poplawski was swimming against a senior field and placed 6th in the race. The event was won by 18-year old River Wright of Attleboro Bluefish in 2:08.00. For comparison: the fastest result in the 11-12 race was 2:31.94.
Poplawski’s other results at the meet:
- 200 free – 10th, 2:05.57 (2:03.54 in prelims)
- 400 free – DQ
- 200 back – 4th, 2:15.28
- 100 fly – 11th, 1:00.26
- 200 fly – 10th, 2:13.89 (2:13.66 in prelims)
Polawski ages up in May, so this was likely his last meet as an 11-12. He trains under coach Mohamed Abdelaal at the Scarlet Aquatics – BMS Jersey City Division.
Watch a video of the race below:
Attleboro Blue Fish*
AJeszcze Polska Nie Zginęła