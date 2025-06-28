David Popovici Swims 46.71 100 Free, #2 Performance All-Time, First-Ever Sub-24 Backhalf

2025 LEN U23 European Championships
- Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28
- X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 3:30 am / Finals – 12:00 pm
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Livestream (Pay-To-Watch)
- Recaps:
On the final night of the 2025 LEN U23 Championships, Romanian David Popovici unleashed a scorching 46.71 to win the men’s 100 freestyle. This swim not only set a new European record but also stands as the fastest time in the world this year and the second-fastest swim of all time.
Updated Top 5 Performers All-Time:
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.40 (2024)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 46.71 (2025)*
- Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91 (2009)
- Alain Bernard (FRA) – 46.94 (2009)
- Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 46.96 (2019)
The 20-year-old Popovici, who previously held the world record with a best time of 46.86 from the 2022 World Championships, saw his record broken last summer at the Paris Olympics. There, he settled for bronze behind Pan Zhanle, who shattered the world record with a 46.40, and the ever-consistent Kyle Chalmers.
With tonight’s swim, Popovici has now broken the 47-second barrier on four separate occasions, the second-most in history, trailing only Pan, who has done so five times. A complete list of the 20 fastest performances in history appears below.
Updated Top 20 All-Time Performances:
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.40 (2024)
- David Popovici (ROU) — 46.71 (2025)*
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.80 (2024)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86 (2022)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 46.88 (2024)
- Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91 (2009)
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.92 (2024)
- Alain Bernard (FRA) – 46.94 (2009)
- Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 46.96 (2019)
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.97 (2023)
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.97 (2024)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 46.98 (2022)
- Jack Alexy (USA) — 46.99 (2025)
- Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.02 (2021)
- Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 47.04 (2016)
- Eamon Sullivan (AUS) – 47.05 (2008)
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 47.06 (2023)
- David Popovici (ROU) – 47.07 (2022)
- Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 47.08 (2019)
- Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 47.08 (2021)
Another standout from tonight’s race was Popovici’s back-half speed of 23.98, making him the first man in history to close the final 50 meters in under 24. He previously held the two fastest back halves at 24.05 and 24.09 from the 2022 and 2024 European Championships, respectively. See the list of the fastest back-half splits below.
Fastest Back-Half Splits of All Time:
- David Popovici (ROU), 23.98 — 2025 LEN U23 Championships
- David Popovici (ROU), 24.05 — 2022 European Championships
- David Popovici (ROU), 24.09 — 2024 European Championships
- Andrei Minakov (RUS), 24.11 — 2021 Russian Nationals
- David Popovici (ROU) / Pan Zhanle, 24.12 — 2022 European Championships / 2024 Olympic Games
Splits Comparison, Top Five Men’s 100 Freestyle Swims:
|Pan Zhanle – 2024 Olympic Games
|Pan Zhanle – 2024 World Championships
|David Popovici – 2022 European Championships
|David Popovici — 2024 European Championships
|David Popovici — 2025 European U23 Championships
|50
|22.28
|22.26
|22.74
|22.79
|22.73
|100
|46.40 (24.12)
|46.80 (24.54)
|46.86 (24.12)
|46.88 (24.09)
|46.71 (23.98)
Race Video:
🚨DAVID POPVICI 46.71 100 Freestyle🚨
pic.twitter.com/EkZo9Pqq2V
— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) June 28, 2025
Popovici is coming off a resurgent 2024 that saw him nearly recreate the earth-shattering swims he produced at the 2022 European Championships and win the first two Olympic medals of his career. After breaking the world record in the 100 free (46.86) and becoming the third swimmer ever (first textile) sub-1:43 in the 200 free (1:42.97) in 2022, Popovici missed the podium at the 2023 World Championships, but he’s come back with a vengeance since then.
At the European Championships last June, Popovici won double gold with the aforementioned 46.88 in the 100 free and 1:43.13 in the 200 free, which ranked him #2 and #1 in the world last year, respectively. One month later at the Olympics, the Romanian won gold in the 200 free (1:44.72) and earned bronze in the 100 free (47.49), and while he wasn’t able to hit his times from earlier in the year, it was still a strong showing under pressure.
It still feels like Popovici is only scratching the surface of his potential. Heading into the World Championships next month, he has to be considered the World Championship favorite in the 200 free—and perhaps a co-favorite in the 100 as well, given Pan’s season-best sits over a second slower at 47.77. Popovici’s 1:43.13 200 from last year was the fastest in the world by more than a second, and he currently tops the world rankings this season with a 1:43.64.
Daddy’s home
Sorry I just don’t think Popovici is gonna be able to back up a time like this at worlds. The back half strategy doesn’t work in a field of other guys going out super fast. He’s gonna be buried in the wash.
You say this like he isn’t aware and actively working on bettering his front end speed if he wants a real chance to beat Pan, he’s a world and Olympic champion and he could probably lecture on Marcus Aurelius
Reasonable thinking.
ChlorineDaddy’s swimming tactics follows hold-out-first-reel-in-second. It doesn’t necessarily pull off in the end.
Ironically if I were Pan I’d be fine with Popovici being lane 4 with me in 5. Popovici in lane 8? I’m very worried
He’s getting a bit more muscular which will help him fight off the wash. Also looks like he’s working on those underwater which he’ll need to continue to do.
Chalmers was able to do his best performances in the big finals and he was also a back half merchant.
That being said, I do believe that with the rise of Pan, he will be more dominant and successful in the 200 freestyle.
It’s like an optical illusion how little he disturbs the water at that rate of speed. I sort of hope he is in an outside lane in the WC final so he can stay out of some of the wash.
Few swimmers are more lethal than Popovici at a junior championship in an outdoor pool in Eastern Europe
Let’s gooo! I hope he beats the WR someday, though it still seems so out of reach
Pan is gonna get obliterated but I hope he is working on the 200 fr WR now
He’s pulling through to a climax form prior to the upcoming Worlds.
At moment, he’s deemed a runaway favorite in the Singaporean “fast pool” among Pan, Chalmers,Guilherme etc.
“Chlorinedaddy David Popovici fathers a 46.71”
bro
I chortled