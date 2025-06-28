David Popovici Swims 46.71 100 Free, #2 Performance All-Time, First-Ever Sub-24 Backhalf

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

On the final night of the 2025 LEN U23 Championships, Romanian David Popovici unleashed a scorching 46.71 to win the men’s 100 freestyle. This swim not only set a new European record but also stands as the fastest time in the world this year and the second-fastest swim of all time.

Updated Top 5 Performers All-Time:

Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.40 (2024) David Popovici (ROU) – 46.71 (2025)* Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91 (2009) Alain Bernard (FRA) – 46.94 (2009) Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 46.96 (2019)

The 20-year-old Popovici, who previously held the world record with a best time of 46.86 from the 2022 World Championships, saw his record broken last summer at the Paris Olympics. There, he settled for bronze behind Pan Zhanle, who shattered the world record with a 46.40, and the ever-consistent Kyle Chalmers.

With tonight’s swim, Popovici has now broken the 47-second barrier on four separate occasions, the second-most in history, trailing only Pan, who has done so five times. A complete list of the 20 fastest performances in history appears below.

Updated Top 20 All-Time Performances:

Another standout from tonight’s race was Popovici’s back-half speed of 23.98, making him the first man in history to close the final 50 meters in under 24. He previously held the two fastest back halves at 24.05 and 24.09 from the 2022 and 2024 European Championships, respectively. See the list of the fastest back-half splits below.

Fastest Back-Half Splits of All Time:

David Popovici (ROU), 23.98 — 2025 LEN U23 Championships David Popovici (ROU), 24.05 — 2022 European Championships David Popovici (ROU), 24.09 — 2024 European Championships Andrei Minakov (RUS), 24.11 — 2021 Russian Nationals David Popovici (ROU) / Pan Zhanle, 24.12 — 2022 European Championships / 2024 Olympic Games

Splits Comparison, Top Five Men’s 100 Freestyle Swims:

Race Video:

Popovici is coming off a resurgent 2024 that saw him nearly recreate the earth-shattering swims he produced at the 2022 European Championships and win the first two Olympic medals of his career. After breaking the world record in the 100 free (46.86) and becoming the third swimmer ever (first textile) sub-1:43 in the 200 free (1:42.97) in 2022, Popovici missed the podium at the 2023 World Championships, but he’s come back with a vengeance since then.

At the European Championships last June, Popovici won double gold with the aforementioned 46.88 in the 100 free and 1:43.13 in the 200 free, which ranked him #2 and #1 in the world last year, respectively. One month later at the Olympics, the Romanian won gold in the 200 free (1:44.72) and earned bronze in the 100 free (47.49), and while he wasn’t able to hit his times from earlier in the year, it was still a strong showing under pressure.

It still feels like Popovici is only scratching the surface of his potential. Heading into the World Championships next month, he has to be considered the World Championship favorite in the 200 free—and perhaps a co-favorite in the 100 as well, given Pan’s season-best sits over a second slower at 47.77. Popovici’s 1:43.13 200 from last year was the fastest in the world by more than a second, and he currently tops the world rankings this season with a 1:43.64.