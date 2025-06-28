2025 LEN U23 European Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 LEN U23 European Championships

The final night of racing at the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Šamorín, Slovakia, promises to be an exciting finish to an already electric meet.

12 championship finals are on tonight’s schedule: the women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 1500 freestyle, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 100 breaststroke, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 50 butterfly, men’s 200 individual medley, men’s 800 freestyle, and the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023

European Record: 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023

Podium:

The women’s 200 breast was an exciting race from the start. Denmark’s Clara Rybak-Andersen set the early pace, turning first at the 50 with the only sub-33 split in the field (32.69). She maintained her lead at the halfway point, clocking 1:08.96, with Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova the only other swimmer under 1:10 at 1:09.92.

Ireland’s Ellie McCartney began to close the gap on the third 50, producing the only sub-37 split of the field. Despite her charge, Rybak-Andersen still led by more than a second going into the final lap. McCartney overtook Teterevkova for second, though, and continued to close, nearly reeling in the leader by the finish.

In the end, Rybak-Andersen held on to win in 2:23.89, just 0.13 ahead of McCartney’s 2:24.02.

Rybak-Andersen narrowly missed her personal best of 2:23.67 from the Danish Open in April. 20-year-old McCartney, who won bronze in the 100 breast yesterday, eclipsed her previous best of 2:24.55 from the Canet leg of the Mare Nostrum series last month. Teterevkova, the 23-year-old Lithuanian who touched 5th in the Olympic final last summer, settled for bronze in 2:24.58. Her personal best and national record in this event is 2:22.86.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 2022

European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 2022

Podium:

Jack Skerry of Great Britain, led the men’s 100 back from start to finish, surging out in 25.92 for the fastest opening split in the field and holding firm over the back half with a 27.43 to clock a winning time of 53.35. His performance obliterated his previous best of 53.73 from the Aquatics GB Championships in April and represented a rebound after placing 7th in both the 50 and 200 earlier in the week. Fellow Brit Matthew Ward turned 2nd at the 50 in 26.25 but slipped to 3rd with a closing split of 28.04, finishing in 54.29. He was a bit shy of his lifetime best of 53.53, also set at the GB Championships. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zheltiakov made a big move on the second 50, rising from 5th at the turn (26.37) to 2nd at the wall with a strong 27.56 split to touch in 53.93. The 19-year-old, who just completed his freshman season at NC State in the United States, was the 2023 world junior champion in both the 100 and 200 back. After earning silver in yesterday’s 200 back, he heads home with two individual medals. His personal best in this event is 53.73, set at those World Juniors. Apostolos Siskos of Greece, the 200 back winner and world #2 in that event this season, narrowly missed the podium with a 4th-place finish in 54.48. He shaved a tenth off his previous best of 54.61 from prelims and adds this result to an impressive week that also included bronze in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014

European Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014

Podium:

You had to break 26 seconds to earn a medal in the women’s 50 fly, and Belgian 20-year-old Roos Vanotterdijk continued her impressive week with yet another gold. This was her fifth medal of the meet, having already claimed gold in the 100 fly and 50 back, along with silvers in the 50 free and 100 back. It was arguably her best swim of the meet as she clipped her own Belgian national record, improving from 25.71 to 25.63. Slovakia’s 22-year-old Tamara Potocka took silver in 25.86, setting a new national record and lowering her previous mark of 26.12 from last summer’s European Championships in Serbia. This was her second medal of the week, following a bronze in the 200 IM. Czech Republic’s Daryna Nabojcenko won bronze in 25.90, setting a new national record and narrowly improving on her 25.92 from last month’s Czech Nationals.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 46.40, Pan Zhanle (CHN) — 2024

European Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) — 2022

Podium:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2018

European Record: 15:38.88, Lotte Friis (DEN) — 2013

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2023

European Record: 2:04.94, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) — 2009

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2019

European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2019

Podium:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017

European Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017

Podium:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018

European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018

Podium:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) — 2011

European Record: 1:54.06, Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2024

Podium:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN) — 2009

European Record: 7:38.12, Sven Schwarz (GER) — 2025

Podium:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:18.83, Australia (AUS) — 2023

European Record: 3:21.68, Great Britain (GBR) — 2023

Podium: