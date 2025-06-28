2025 LEN U23 European Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 LEN U23 European Championships
- Thursday, June 26 – Saturday, June 28
- X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 3:30 am / Finals – 12:00 pm
- Recaps:
The final night of racing at the 2025 LEN U23 European Championships in Šamorín, Slovakia, promises to be an exciting finish to an already electric meet.
12 championship finals are on tonight’s schedule: the women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 1500 freestyle, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 100 breaststroke, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 50 butterfly, men’s 200 individual medley, men’s 800 freestyle, and the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay.
Follow along below for real-time updates.
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023
- European Record: 2:17.55, Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) — 2023
Podium:
- Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 2:23.89
- Ellie McCartney (IRL) – 2:24.02
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 2:24.86
The women’s 200 breast was an exciting race from the start. Denmark’s Clara Rybak-Andersen set the early pace, turning first at the 50 with the only sub-33 split in the field (32.69). She maintained her lead at the halfway point, clocking 1:08.96, with Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova the only other swimmer under 1:10 at 1:09.92.
Ireland’s Ellie McCartney began to close the gap on the third 50, producing the only sub-37 split of the field. Despite her charge, Rybak-Andersen still led by more than a second going into the final lap. McCartney overtook Teterevkova for second, though, and continued to close, nearly reeling in the leader by the finish.
In the end, Rybak-Andersen held on to win in 2:23.89, just 0.13 ahead of McCartney’s 2:24.02.
Rybak-Andersen narrowly missed her personal best of 2:23.67 from the Danish Open in April. 20-year-old McCartney, who won bronze in the 100 breast yesterday, eclipsed her previous best of 2:24.55 from the Canet leg of the Mare Nostrum series last month. Teterevkova, the 23-year-old Lithuanian who touched 5th in the Olympic final last summer, settled for bronze in 2:24.58. Her personal best and national record in this event is 2:22.86.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 2022
- European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 2022
Podium:
- Jack Skerry (GBR) – 53.35
- Oleksandr Zheltiakov (UKR) – 53.93
- Matthew Ward (GBR) – 54.29
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014
- European Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2014
Podium:
- Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 25.63
- Tamara Potocka (SVK) – 25.86
- Daryna Nabojcenko (CZE) – 25.90
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 46.40, Pan Zhanle (CHN) — 2024
- European Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) — 2022
Podium:
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2018
- European Record: 15:38.88, Lotte Friis (DEN) — 2013
Podium:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 2023
- European Record: 2:04.94, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) — 2009
Podium:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2019
- European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2019
Podium:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017
- European Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017
Podium:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018
- European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) — 2018
Podium:
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) — 2011
- European Record: 1:54.06, Leon Marchand (FRA) — 2024
Podium:
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN) — 2009
- European Record: 7:38.12, Sven Schwarz (GER) — 2025
Podium:
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 3:18.83, Australia (AUS) — 2023
- European Record: 3:21.68, Great Britain (GBR) — 2023
Podium:
Now the fastest possible add up with both opening and closing splits is 21.94-23.98 about a 45.92 not that I think it’ll happen any time in the next few years but I think the 100 free is on WR watch again this year which is wild to say.
Pop vs pan, can’t wait.
Pls don’t go slower like in Paris daddypop
He won’t now per your request! Thanking you on his behalf 😀
And now this random meet will have a meet record that’s faster than every other meet record except for the Olympics.
That was unreal. He came back 23. what the actual f.u.c.k.
FIRST SUB 24 BACK HALF
AAAAAAAAAAAAA… 46.71 for Popovici!!! 23.98 in the back half!
Back half in 23,98