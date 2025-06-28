2025 Settecolli Trophy: Day 3 Prelims Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

We have reached the final day of the 2025 Settecolli Trophy, and plenty of fast swimming has taken place in Rome over the last two days. The third and final day promises to be no less exciting, with a number of strong performances being posted during prelims this morning.

Sara Curtis is gearing up to push for a sweep of the sprint freestyle events; she won the 100 free last night and qualified first for finals in the 50 free this morning in 24.97, adding just over half a second to her Italian record (24.43), which she set earlier this season at the Italian Championships. Curtis was the only swimmer in the field under 25; Silvia Di Pietro took the runner-up spot, throwing down a new lifetime best time of 25.24 and knocking almost half a second off of her previous time.

The men’s 200 back saw Switzerland’s Roman Mityukov secure the top spot in 1:58.48. Mityukov won bronze in this event in Paris last summer with a 1:54.85 and posted a season-best time of 1:55.64 in April, so we could see a much faster swim from him tonight. Great Britain’s Luke Greenbank snagged the #2 spot heading into finals in 1:59.14 and was the only other competitor to go sub-2:00 in prelims; with a lifetime best of 1:54.43, he and Mityukov could be battling for the victory tonight.

Also in the mix is Thomas Ceccon, who holds the Italian record (1:55.71) and finished 9th at the 2024 Olympics. Ceccon turned in a time of 2:01.36 this morning and is the #7 heading into finals.

Francesca Romana Furfaro qualified first for finals in the women’s 200 back in 2:13.69, just .28 off of her personal best. Great Britain’s Holly McGill, who placed 6th in the 100 back last night, took the runner-up spot in 2:14.04 and is seeded just .12 ahead of Martina Cenci (2:14.16) heading into finals.

After winning the 100 fly on night 1, Noe Ponti is back in action in the men’s 50 fly. The Swiss star turned in a tremendous performance in prelims, posting a time of 22.75 to miss his lifetime best by just .1 and mark the only time under 23. Claiming the #2 spot heading into finals was Egpyt’s Abdelrahman Elaraby (23.44), who added .44 to his personal best from the Mare Nostrum Series in May, while Germany’s Luca Nik Armbruster and Greece’s Stergios Marios Bilas tied for the #3 spot in 23.53.

Denmark’s Helena Rosendahl Bach will be looking to pick up her first victory of the meet in the women’s 200 fly tonight, who finished 4th at the Paris Olympics in this event. After placing 6th in the 100 last night, she qualified first for finals in the 200 fly in 2:09.99. Close behind her was Paola Borrelli in 2:10.29, who recently posted a lifetime best of 2:08.94 at the Italian National Championships. Hungary’s Laura Vanda Ilyes took the #3 spot in 2:11.23.

The men’s 200 breast saw Olympic finalist Yu Hanaguruma of Japan claim the top spot this morning, cruising into the wall in 2:11.93. The only competitor in the field to go sub-2:12, Hanaguruma leads the pack by .32 heading into finals; Christian Mantegazza, who finished 6th in the 100 breast on night 1, secured the #2 spot in 2:12.25, followed closely by France’s Antoine Marc in 2:12.31 in the #3 spot.

The women’s 200 breast is shaping up to be a rematch between Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Great Britain’s Angharad Evans, as the 100 breast saw Evans take home the gold while McSharry claimed silver. This morning flipped those results, with Olympic semifinalist McSharry securing the top qualifying spot in 2:25.93, over two seconds ahead of runner-up Evan (2:27.96). Italian record-holder Francesca Fangio qualified 4th in 2:28.64, over 5.5 seconds off of her record time from 2021.

It’s shaping up to be a tight race in the men’s 200 free tonight. Great Britain’s Jack McMillan raced into the top spot heading into finals in 1:47.57, narrowly edging out Marco De Tullio (1:47.60) and Filippo Megli (1:47.61). Megli holds the Italian record in the 200 free, so he could turn in a much faster swim tonight. Also in the mix are British powerhouses and Paris Olympians James Guy and Matt Richards, who qualified 4th (1:47.88) and 8th (1:48.17), respectively.

Germany’s Isabel Marie Gose leads the pack in the women’s 400 free, cruising into the top spot in 4:10.71. Gose placed 5th at the Olympics last summer and boasts a lifetime best of 4:02.14, so she could turn in much faster race tonight. Vying for the spot behind her were Anna Chiara Mascolo, who posted a 4:13.81, and Noemi Cesarano, who posted a 4:13.88.

The men’s 200 IM saw Massimiliano Matteazzi qualify first for finals, throwing down a lifetime best time of 1:59.66 and shaving almost a second off of his previous time (2:00.55). He narrowly beat out Great Britain’s Duncan Scott, who cruised into the runner-up spot in 1:59.92. Scott was the silver medalist in this event in Paris and posted a 1:56.44 earlier this season, so he will be a strong contender for the gold tonight. Italian record-holder Alberto Razzetti will also be in the mix tonight; he qualified 4th in 2:01.28, about five seconds off of his record time from 2023.

Great Britain’s Katie Shanahan took the top spot heading into finals in the women’s 200 IM in 2:13.43, just ahead of British teammate Abbie Wood (2:13.69. Both swimmers were in the final of the 100 back last night, with Shanahan securing the runner-up spot and Wood taking 8th, and will be looking bring home some more medals tonight. Qualifying 3rd this morning was Ireland’s Ellen Walshe, who won the 400 IM last night. A semifinalist in this event in Paris, Walshe posted a time of 2:14.46 in this morning; with a lifetime best time of 2:10.92, she will certainly be a top contender for a victory tonight.