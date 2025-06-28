2025 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

Welcome to the third and final day of the 61st Settecolli Trophy.

It was a fast morning prelims sessions and several of the world’s best found themselves relegated to the B-final, so we will make note of their times in the recaps as we progress through, as the likes of Ben Proud, Freya Anderson and Louise Hansson will not compete in the A-finals.

It would take a lot of effort to bump out those three swimmers, all of whom are World Championship medalists, but the 50 free on the women’s side was a blistering affair as it took a 25.57 to make the final, with Sara Curtis, the Italian record holder leading the way with the only sub-25 swim this morning, as her 24.97 secured lane 4 for her.

The men’s 50 fly prelims, too, had no margin for error as Proud was just .02 off of making the final, as it took a 23.74 to make the final. Like in the 50 free, the top seed, Noe Ponti, leads easily as his 22.75 was the only swim under 23 seconds this morning.

Sandwiched between the sprint events is the 200 backstroke. The men’s 200 back see’s Ponti’s compatriot Roman Mityukov as the top seed, but Great Britain’s Luke Greenbank is just over half a second back, with the pair each breaking 2:00 minutes this morning. Italian record holder Thomas Ceccon could play spoiler, though, as he qualified just 7th into the final, and lane 1 may have some outside smoke. The women’s 200 back will likely be a close affair as top seed Francesca Furfaro is seeded less than half a second ahead of the next two fastest swimmers.

The women’s 200 butterfly and the men’s and women’s 200 breaststroke make way to the men’s 200 frees where it will be a battle between the Italians and the Brits as the host nation put five swimmers into the final to square off against the Brits who are led by top seed Jack McMillian, with James Guy and Matt Richards joining him.

The 200 IM starts to wrap up the meet, but expect the men’s race to be just as exciting as it pits Duncan Scott against the likes of Alberto Razzetti, and not to mention the top seed Massimilliano Matteazzi.

The women’s 200 IM, too, is a similar affair to the men’s 200 free, as the Brits have certainly made their presence known as the advanced four into the final, led by the pair of Katie Shanahan and Abbie Wood.

The evening concluded with the 1500 free where European record holder and World Champion Gregorio Paltrinieri is the top seed, but could be pushed by Florian Wellbrock, who is seeded less than two seconds back.

WOMEN’S 50 Free – Final

Top 8

Sara Curtis (ITA) – 24.74 Silvia Di Pietro (ITA) – 24.81 Petra Senanszky (HUN) – 25.02 Theodora Drakou (GRE) – 25.22 Angelina Koehler (GER)/Viola Scotto Di Carlo (ITA) – 25.25 Constanza Concconcelli (ITA) – 25.30 Agata Maria Ambler (ITA) – 25.33

Sara Curtis continued her winning ways in the A-Final of the women’s 50 free. Curtis, the Italian record holder, was 24.97 this morning but tonight got her hand to the wall in 24.74 to claim the win just ahead of her compatriot Silvia Di Pietro. It was a tight race as Di Pietro looked to be closing hard in the last few meters but Curtis got her hand onto the wall first. Thirteen years her senior, Di Pietro broke the 25-barrier, after having been 25.24 this morning as she stopped the clock in 24.81, just .09 off her PB of 24.72 from 2022. Hungary’s Petra Senanszky was just shy of joining the pair under the 25 seconds barrier as she took bronze in 25.02

The B-Final was a competitive affair. Sweden’s Louise Hansson and Italy’s Chiara Tarantino dead-heated at 25.37, tying for the win. The Swede sliced .24 off her time from this morning, and Tarantino, a 2024 Olympian, cut .35 off her result. It wasn’t the only tie in the heat, as Freya Anderson of Great Britain tied Emma Menicucci for third at 25.49.

MEN’S 200 Back – Final

Top 8

The B-Final was won by Mattteo Vasarri, who nearly cracked 2:00 as he hit the wall in 2:00.38, a massive improvement upon the 2:03.54 he swam this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 Back – Final

Top 8

Benedatta Scalise, despite being 5th at the halfway mark, took the win in the B-final as she stopped the clock in 2:15.61, dropping nearly two seconds off of her prelims swim of 2:17.54.

MEN’S 50 Fly – Final

Top 8

British record holder Ben Proud took the B-final in a time of 23.20, dropping .56 off his time from this morning. Proud, who has a best of 22.75 dating back to his gold medal-winning performance at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, missed out on making the final by just .02 seconds.

WOMEN’S 200 Fly – Final

Top 8

Giulia Zambelli led from start to finish in the B-final. The Bologna-based swimmer took the win in 2:11.77, dropping more than two seconds off her 2:13.85 from this morning.

MEN’S 200 Breast – Final

Top 8

Another one of those swimmers that was too conservative in their prelims swim this morning, Lyubomir Epitropov, won the B-final in 2:15.09. The Bulgarian, who is the reigning European Champion in the event, was a little slower than his morning swim of 2:14.89.

WOMEN’S 200 Breast – Final

Top 8

Charlotte Bianchi, a 2024 European Junior finalist in this event for Great Britain took the B-Final in 2:31.26, less than half a second off her time from April’s Aquatics GB Championships.

MEN’S 200 Free – Final

WOMEN’S 400 Free – Final

MEN’S 200 I.M. – Final

WOMEN’S 200 I.M. – Final

MEN’S 1500 Free – Final