2025 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY
- June 26–28, 2025
- Swimming Stadium, Foro Italico – Rome, Italy
- Heats: 9:00 am (local time) – streamed on Federnuoto YouTube Channel
- Finals: 6:00 pm (local time) – live on Rai 2 (Italy)
- Recaps: Day 1 Finals
It’s time for the 2nd finals session of the Settecolli Trophy, and we already saw an Italian record and new World Leading time in the prelims session.
Ludovico Viberti claimed the top spot in the 50 breaststroke in 26.27, setting a new Italian record and swimming a tenth faster than anyone else this season to take over the new top time. He will be trying to repeat this performance tonight, but the previous record holder Nicolo Martinenghi qualified 4th for finals and will be trying to take his record back.
The 50 breast is the 2nd to last event of the session, we are starting with the women’s 100 fly, which is led by 50 fly champion Angelina Koehler. Louise Hansson from Sweden qualified 2nd and Costanza Cocconcelli rounded out the middle lanes.
The men’s 200 fly will swim next with Tomoru Honda clocking the top time in the prelims by almost a second, coming in at 1:56.59. After Honda, the next four qualifiers are within six tenths and will be battling it out tonight for podium finishes.
Anita Gastaldi is leading the women’s 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:01.54 to come in three tenths ahead of 50 back champion Federica Toma’s 1:0184. They were the only athletes under 1:02 this morning.
The men’s 50 backstroke will be another exciting race with Miron Lifintsev taking the top seed just five hundredths ahead of countryman Pavel Samusenko. Thomas Ceccon and Kiment Kolesnikov did not swim the event this morning.
Freya Colbert is the top seed in the 400 IM, but not by much. She touched in 4:48.07 and the 4th place qualifier Francesca Fresia came in just over two tenths back at 4:48.30. It is looking like this will be an exciting race for the top spots tonight.
The men’s 400 IM was also led by a swimmer from Great Britain with Max Litchfield earning the top time of the morning at 4:17.45.
The 100 freestyle was all about the Italians. Italian record holder Sara Curtis was the top qualifier in the 100 freestyle, though she was about a second off her record time, but she has another crack at it this evening. On the men’s side Carlos D’Ambrosio came in six hundredths ahead of Nandor Nemeth for the top seed.
The women’s 50 breast only saw one swimmer under 40 seconds this morning with Benedetta Pilato, the Italian record holder, coming in at 29.99 for lane four tonight.
The session will end with the fastest heats in the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
- World Record: Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 54.60, 03 May 2025
- Junior World Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.43, May 14, 2021
- European Record: Sarah Sjöström (SWE) – 55.48, 07 August 2016
- European Junior Record: Target Time (LEN) – 56.46, 01 January 1900
- Italian Record: Elena Di Liddo (ITA) – 57.04, July 21, 2019
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjöström (SWE) – 56.04, 2015
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- World Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 1:50.34, June 21, 2022
- Junior World Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 1:53.79, June 30, 2017
- European Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 1:50.34, 21 June 2022
- Junior European Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 1:52.71, March 28, 2018
- Italian Record: Federico Burdisso (ITA) – 1:54.28, May 19, 2021
- Championship Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 1:53.18, 2021
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- World Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.13, June 18, 2024
- Junior World Record: Regan E. Smith (USA) – 57.57, July 28, 2019
- European Record: Kathleen Dawson (GBR) – 58.08, 23 May 2021
- European Junior Record: Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 59.08, 17 July 2020
- Italian Record: Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 58.92, 04 April 2019
- Championship Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 59.23, 2021
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE
- World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 23.55, July 27, 2023
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 24.00, 04 August 2018
- European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 23.55, 27 July 2023
- European Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 24.00, 04 August 2018
- Italian Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) / Michele Lamberti (ITA) – 24.40, 15 August 2022 / 22 June 2024
- Championship Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 24.39, 2019
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLY
- World Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:23.65, June 11, 2025
- Junior World Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:24.38, May 16, 2024
- European Record: Katinka Hosszú (HUN) – 4:26.36, 06 August 2016
- European Junior Record: Vivien Jackl (HUN) – 4:34.96, 11 April 2024
- Italian Record: Alessia Filippi (ITA) – 4:34.34, August 10, 2008
- Championship Record: Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) – 4:34.65, 2018
MEN’S 400 MEDLY
- World Record: Léon Marchand (FRA) – 4:02.50, 23 July 2023
- Junior World Record: Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 4:10.02, May 23, 2021
- European Record: Léon Marchand (FRA) – 4:02.50, 23 July 2023
- European Junior Record: Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 4:10.02, 23 May 2021
- Italian Record: Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 4:09.29, November 30, 2023
- Championship Record: Dávid Verrasztó (HUN) – 4:07.47, 2017
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record: Sarah Sjöström (SWE) – 51.71, July 23, 2017
- Junior World Record: Penelope Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70, 11 August 2016
- European Record: Sarah Sjöström (SWE) – 51.71, 23 July 2017
- European Junior Record: Freya Anderson (GBR) – 53.61, 08 August 2018
- Italian Record: Sara Curtis (ITA) – 53.01, April 15, 2025
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjöström (SWE) – 52.57, 22 June 2024
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record: Pan Zhanle (CHN) – 46.40, July 31, 2024
- Junior World Record: David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86, 13 August 2022
- European Record: David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86, 13 August 2022
- Junior European Record: David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86, 13 August 2022
- Italian Record: Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 47.45, May 19, 2021
- Championship Record: Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 48.08, 2024
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.16, July 30, 2023
- Junior World Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30, 22 May 2021
- European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.16, 30 July 2023
- European Junior Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30, 22 May 2021
- Italian Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30, May 22, 2021
- Championship Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.69, 2021
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE
- World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 25 July 2017
- Junior World Record: Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.97, 04 April 2017
- European Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 25 July 2017
- European Junior Record: Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.97, 04 April 2017
- Italian Record: Ludovico Viberti (ITA) – 26.27, June 27, 2025
- Championship Record: Ludovico Viberti (ITA) – 26.27, 27 June 2025
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FAST SERIES
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.12, 03 May 2025
- European Record: Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 8:14.10, 16 August 2008
- Italian Record: Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:14.55, 03 August 2024
- Junior World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:11.00, June 19, 2014
- Championship Record: Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:18.95, June 22, 2024
- European Junior Record: Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 8:21.91, 07 July 2021
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FAST SERIES
- World Record: Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12, July 29, 2009
- European Record: Sven Schwarz (GER) – 7:38.12, 02 May 2025
- Junior World Record: Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) – 7:43.37, August 13, 2022
- European Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) – 7:43.37, 13 August 2022
- Italian Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:39.27, July 24, 2019
- Championship Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.22, 2020