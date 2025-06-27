2025 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

It’s time for the 2nd finals session of the Settecolli Trophy, and we already saw an Italian record and new World Leading time in the prelims session.

Ludovico Viberti claimed the top spot in the 50 breaststroke in 26.27, setting a new Italian record and swimming a tenth faster than anyone else this season to take over the new top time. He will be trying to repeat this performance tonight, but the previous record holder Nicolo Martinenghi qualified 4th for finals and will be trying to take his record back.

The 50 breast is the 2nd to last event of the session, we are starting with the women’s 100 fly, which is led by 50 fly champion Angelina Koehler. Louise Hansson from Sweden qualified 2nd and Costanza Cocconcelli rounded out the middle lanes.

The men’s 200 fly will swim next with Tomoru Honda clocking the top time in the prelims by almost a second, coming in at 1:56.59. After Honda, the next four qualifiers are within six tenths and will be battling it out tonight for podium finishes.

Anita Gastaldi is leading the women’s 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:01.54 to come in three tenths ahead of 50 back champion Federica Toma’s 1:0184. They were the only athletes under 1:02 this morning.

The men’s 50 backstroke will be another exciting race with Miron Lifintsev taking the top seed just five hundredths ahead of countryman Pavel Samusenko. Thomas Ceccon and Kiment Kolesnikov did not swim the event this morning.

Freya Colbert is the top seed in the 400 IM, but not by much. She touched in 4:48.07 and the 4th place qualifier Francesca Fresia came in just over two tenths back at 4:48.30. It is looking like this will be an exciting race for the top spots tonight.

The men’s 400 IM was also led by a swimmer from Great Britain with Max Litchfield earning the top time of the morning at 4:17.45.

The 100 freestyle was all about the Italians. Italian record holder Sara Curtis was the top qualifier in the 100 freestyle, though she was about a second off her record time, but she has another crack at it this evening. On the men’s side Carlos D’Ambrosio came in six hundredths ahead of Nandor Nemeth for the top seed.

The women’s 50 breast only saw one swimmer under 40 seconds this morning with Benedetta Pilato, the Italian record holder, coming in at 29.99 for lane four tonight.

The session will end with the fastest heats in the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle.

