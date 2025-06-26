2025 Settecolli Trophy: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

June 26–28, 2025

Stadio del Nuoto, Foro Italico – Rome, Italy

Heats: 3:00 a.m. (EST time) – streamed on Federnuoto YouTube Channel

Finals: 12:00 (EST time) – live on Rai 2 (Italy)

Meet central

Live Results

Welcome to the first finals session of this year’s Settecolli Trophy! The stars were out this morning, and we could see some very fast swimming tonight.

We will start the session with the men’s 100 backstroke, where Pavel Samusenko took the top qualifying spot with his 54.48. Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Thomas Ceccon also made the final, coming in seeded 5th at 54.64, more than three seconds over his world record time of 51.60.

The women’s 50 backstroke will be led by Lauren Cox from Great Britain, who came in with the top time this morning at 28.18, just over a tenth ahead of Italy’s Federica Toma in 28.32.

The men’s 400 freestyle top seed is Marco De Tullio and his 3:48.71. He will be joined in the middle of the pool by Florian Wellbrock who was the only other athlete under 3:50 this morning at 3:49.46. The 3rd-7th place seeds are all coming in less than a second apart at 3:51, meaning we could see a close race this evening.

The women’s 200 freestyle is also looking like it will be a close race with just over a second separating top seed Freya Colbert’s 1:59.41 and 8th seed Snaefridu Jorunnardottir’s 2:00.49.

Ludovico Viberti took the top spot of the men’s 100 breaststroke, coming in at 59.97 to be the only man under the 1:00 barrier this morning. Nicolo Martinenghi, the World Junior Record holder comes in as the 3rd seed in 1:00.07.

We also have the women’s 100 breaststroke on the docket this evening, and Angharad Evans will be trying to hold onto her top spot in the event with her 1:06.83 from prelims. Olympic bronze medalist Mona McSharry was hot on her heels though, taking the 2nd seed in 1:07.05, and she will be looking to improve that placement tonight.

Noe Ponti was this morning’s record setter, swimming 50.40 in the men’s 100 fly to break Kristof Milak’s Settecolli record and take the top seed by almost a second-and-a-half. He currently sits in 2nd in the world this year and could be looking to take over Maxime Grousset’s top spot with his swim tonight.

Silvia DiPietro won the women’s 50 fly prelims in 26.04, just six-hundredths ahead of Angelina Koehler’s 26.10 in 2nd.

The final event of the morning will be the men’s 50 freestyle, where Benjamin Proud took the top seed in 21.90.

The Championship Finals for each event are scheduled to start at 12:42 EST.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 26.86, October 20, 2023

(AUS) – 26.86, October 20, 2023 Junior World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 27.49, 29 January 2016

(AUS) – 27.49, 29 January 2016 European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 27.10, 10 April 2021

(NED) – 27.10, 10 April 2021 European Junior Record: Daria Vaskina (RUS) – 27.51, July 25, 2019

(RUS) – 27.51, July 25, 2019 Italian Record: Silvia Scalia (ITA) – 27.39, August 13, 2022

(ITA) – 27.39, August 13, 2022 Championship Record: Holly Barratt (AUS) – 27.57, 2017

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

World Record: Lukas Martens (GER) – 3:39.96, 12 April 2025

(GER) – 3:39.96, 12 April 2025 Junior World Record: Petar Mitsin (BUL) – 3:44.31, July 9, 2023

(BUL) – 3:44.31, July 9, 2023 European Record: Lukas Martens (GER) – 3:39.96, 12 April 2025

(GER) – 3:39.96, 12 April 2025 European Junior Record: Petar Mitsin (BUL) – 3:44.31, 9 July 2023

(BUL) – 3:44.31, 9 July 2023 Italian Record: Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 3:43.23, July 21, 2019

(ITA) – 3:43.23, July 21, 2019 Championship Record: Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 3:43.73, 2020

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

World Record: Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 1:52.23, 12 June 2024

(AUS) – 1:52.23, 12 June 2024 Junior World Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 1:53.65, July 26, 2023

(CAN) – 1:53.65, July 26, 2023 European Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:52.98, 29 July 2009

(ITA) – 1:52.98, 29 July 2009 European Junior Record: Nikoletta Padar (HUN) – 1:56.14, 1 August 2024

(HUN) – 1:56.14, 1 August 2024 Italian Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:52.98, July 29, 2009

(ITA) – 1:52.98, July 29, 2009 Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:54.55, 2016

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56:88, 21 July 2019

(GBR) – 56:88, 21 July 2019 Junior World Record: Nicol0 Martinenghi (ITA) – 59:01, August 23, 2017

(ITA) – 59:01, August 23, 2017 European Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56:88, 21 July 2019

(GBR) – 56:88, 21 July 2019 European Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59:01, 23 August 2017

(ITA) – 59:01, 23 August 2017 Italian Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 58:26, June 19, 2022

(ITA) – 58:26, June 19, 2022 Championship Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 58:29, 2021

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13, 25 July 2017

(USA) – 1:04.13, 25 July 2017 Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:04.35, July 29, 2013

(LTU) – 1:04.35, July 29, 2013 European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:04.35, 29 July 2013

(LTU) – 1:04.35, 29 July 2013 European Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:04.35, 29 July 2013

(LTU) – 1:04.35, 29 July 2013 Italian Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 1:05.44, June 21, 2024

(ITA) – 1:05.44, June 21, 2024 Championships Record: Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 1:04.98, 2018

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.45, July 31, 2021

(USA) – 49.45, July 31, 2021 Junior World Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 50.62, 29 July 2017

(HUN) – 50.62, 29 July 2017 European Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 49.68, 31 July 2021

(HUN) – 49.68, 31 July 2021 European Junior Record: Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 50.62, 29 July 2017

(HUN) – 50.62, 29 July 2017 Italian Record: Piero Codia (ITA) – 50.64, August 9, 2018

(ITA) – 50.64, August 9, 2018 Championship Record: Noe Ponti (SUI) – 50.40, 2025

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.43, 5 July 2014

(SWE) – 24.43, 5 July 2014 Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 25.46, August 26, 2017

(JPN) – 25.46, August 26, 2017 European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.43, 5 July 2014

(SWE) – 24.43, 5 July 2014 European Junior Record: Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 25.56, 1 July 2021

(BLR) – 25.56, 1 July 2021 Italian Record: Silvia Di Pietro (ITA) – 25.78, 19 August 2014

(ITA) – 25.78, 19 August 2014 Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.73, 21 June 2024

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE