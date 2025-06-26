Winter Juniors Qualifier Jude Carlton commits to Youngstown State University for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jude Carlton, a breaststroke specialist from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has committed to Youngstown State University. Carlton, who will be the first college athlete in his family for three generations, will join up with the Penguins this fall.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University. Thank you to my teammates, parents, Coach Nick, Ryan, & Jay for all the support and guidance to get to where I am. Thank you to Coach Brad for this amazing opportunity. Go Guins!! 🐧🐧🐧

Best SCY Times

100 Breaststroke: 56.35

200 Breaststroke: 2:06.20

100 Free: 49.79

200 Free: 1:50.84

Where best times rank

Carlton’s best event is the 100 breaststroke, where he holds a best time of 56.35 from February 2024. He was hundredths away from that at Winter Juniors west this December, placing 65th in the 100 breast (56.42) and 112th in the 200 breast (2:09.32).

He was a multi-time finalist at the Wisconsin LSC Senior Championship this February, placing 7th in the 50 breast (26.51) and 100 breast (58.16), as well as 16th in the 200 breast (2:18.43).

He added a best time in the 200 freestyle when leading off McFarland Spartan Sharks 11th place 800 free relay, and anchored the 200 free in 21.68 that also finished 11th. He followed that up two weeks later by placing 17th at the Speedo Sectionals in Rochester in 57.81, and set a season best of 22.44 in the 50 free.

Carlton would have ranked third in the 100 breaststroke on Youngstown’s roster last season behind James Slessor and Dom Panozzo, and would have been a ‘B’ finalist at this year’s Horizon League Championships in the event.

It took a time of 55.63 to make the ‘A’ final in 2025, so Carlton is only just outside. Youngstown’s highest finisher was Slessor, who placed 3rd in 54.05.

Youngstown are a Division 1 Mid-Major college currently competing in the Horizon league, where they placed 5th out of 7 schools this year.

He will be part of a small recruiting class, joining international swimmers Valer Kennedy and Seif Elbatal.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.