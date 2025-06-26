Italy Elects Luciano Buonfiglio as the New President Of The National Olympic Committee

Luciano Buonfiglio is the new president of CONI, the Italian National Olympic Committee. Buonfiglio was elected on Thursday morning in the first round of voting, where an absolute majority of eligible voters (81) was required. His term will last until 2028.

The vote was split between the two leading candidates (out of 8), and the newly elected president received 47 votes, compared to the 34 obtained by Luca Pancalli, the former president of the Italian Paralympic Committee.

Buonfiglio, 74 years old, represents a choice of continuity with his predecessor, Giovanni Malagò, who led CONI for the past 12 years and was unable to run again due to reaching the maximum term limit. The new president has a background in canoeing, having competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and served as president of the Italian Canoe and Kayak Federation since 2005. Between 2013 and 2018, he also served as vice president of CONI under Malagò’s presidency.

These were Buonfiglio’s first words after the election:

“President Malagò, first of all, a greeting and a thank you for these 12 years. Thanks also to those who supported me during these past six months. I also want to highlight the fairness of Luca Pancalli. He has my warmest regards. I must also acknowledge the IOC members who are here — they are an added value. This is not the time for words; it is time for action. We will elect a council because great changes lie ahead — vote with your brain before your heart.”

The Italian Olympic Committee has experienced consistent growth over the last decade, propelling Italy to the top 5 of the medal tables in various sports, including swimming.