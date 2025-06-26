Northern Arizona Picks Up Sectionals Finalist Summer Ferguson for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Ferguson, a Texas native and sectionals finalist, is headed to Northern Arizona University to compete for the Lumberjacks in the fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northern Arizona University. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all their encouragement throughout this journey. I would also like to thank my parents for their unwavering support and dedication. Special thanks to Coach Andy for this amazing opportunity. GO JACKS!! 💙💛”

Ferguson attends James Bowie High School in Austin, Texas and she swims club for the Whitecaps of Westlake where she is coached by Olympian Ian Crocker. On top of swimming, Ferguson competed on her high school’s dance team for two years.

In March, Ferguson competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Justin, where she set new personal best times in the 200 backstroke, 2:05.17, and 400 IM, 4:33.89. She also qualified for finals in the 200 back (40th), 200 IM (35th), and 400 IM (32nd).

These times were significant improvements for her, dropping from 2:09.53 in the 200 backstroke and 4:41.29 in the 400 IM at the start of the season.

Ferguson’s Best SCY Times

100 Back: 58.42

200 Back: 2:05.17

200 IM: 2:09.74

400 IM: 4:33.62

Northern Arizona will be joining the MPSF next year after winning the Western Athletic Conference championships for the last 12-straight seasons, and they will be looking to win a 13th title this season, even if the conference is different.

Ferguson’s biggest impact for the Lumberjacks comes in the 400 IM, where her time would have been 3rd on the team this season behind Francesca Criscione and Kylie Ney. Criscione was a graduate student and will not be returning, and Ney only has one year left on the team, leaving a gap in the event that Ferguson will help fill. She also sits in 4th in the 200 backstroke, with one swimmer graduating, and 8th in the 200 IM, with two graduates ahead of her.

At last year’s WAC Championships, she would have been just outside of scoring position in the 200 back (22nd) and the 400 IM (21st).

Ferguson joins a large recruiting class of Beezer Geer, Camryn Brown, Kat Richter, Mary Villeda, Evalotta Aabrams, Elizabeth Lillie, and Abbie Miller

