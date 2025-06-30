Sweden’s Robin Hansson Notches First Sub-1:46 200 Free Of His Career

2025 SWEDISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 25th – Sunday, June 29th

Norrköping, Sweden

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2025 Swedish Swimming Championships wrapped up last night in Norrköping with a duo of national records going down over the course of the five-day competition.

24-year-old Robin Hansson put up the best time of his career en route to winning the men’s 200m freestyle, busting out a gold medal-worthy result of 1:45.91.

The outing represented Hansson’s first-ever foray under the 1:46-barrier, overtaking his previous personal best and former Swedish standard of 1:46.50. That previous benchmark was put on the books during the 200m free semi-finals at the 2020 European Championships.

A split comparison between Hansson’s two swims shows how the Swede attacked the front half more aggressively this time around to notch the impressive outcome. He now ranks 21st in the world on the season.

Hansson’s New 1:45.91 NR Hansson’s Old 1:46.50 NR 24.31 24.73 26.82 (51.13) 27.03 (51.76) 27.26 27.74 27.52 27.00

The other national record at this meet came at the hands of Thilda Häll in the women’s 1500m freestyle.

Häll stopped the clock at a time of 16:39.71 to shave .27 off the previous Swedish record of 16:39.98 Gabriella Fagundez established 18 years ago in 2007.

20-year-old Häll’s performance here checked in as a monster new PB, destroying her old career-swiftest time of 16:46.74 from just this past April.

Splits for Häll’s record are below.