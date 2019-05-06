Lilly King Returns to Newburgh Sea Creatures Club for Spotlight Meet

2019 Newburgh Sea Creatures Showcase Meet
- May 4th-5th, 2019
- Newburgh, Indiana
- LCM (50m competition)
- Full Results
Olympic gold medalist Lilly King returned home to the Newburgh Sea Creatures club for which she raced as a junior athlete this weekend to swim as the featured competitor at the annual NSC Spring Spotlight meet.
She raced, and won, both the 100 breast (1:09.68) and 200 breast (2:36.59) at the meet, though her presence was more about inspiration of the area’s young swimmers and hosting two clinics: one on each day of the meet.
See photos of King at the meet below:
