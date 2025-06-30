University of Tampa Signs Futures Qualifier Lainey Blase For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lainey Blase, a U.S. Futures Qualifier from Canton, Georgia, sent her verbal commitment to the University of Tampa for Fall of 2025.

Blase specializes in races in the mid-d and distance range. She spent her high school career training with Chattahoochee Gold club and attending Sequoyah High School. Here’s what Blase said about the next chapter of her career:

I committed to swim at the University of Tampa because the team made me feel so welcome and I love the culture the coaches have created. The campus is really beautiful along the river and I love how much there is to see and do in the Tampa area. I have family in the surrounding area which makes it all the more special!

Blase has been a competitive force in the Georgia high school state scene throughout her career. She made seven individual finals in her four years at Sequoya. This year, Blase placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:08.36) and 6th in the 500 free (5:11.51).

Her accolades also extend to USA Swimming meets. Blase is a Futures qualifier, an NCSA Junior Nationals qualifier, and has made several podium appearances at Georgia’s Senior Championships. Last summer, she placed 3rd in the long course 400 IM (5:06.99) and 4th in both the 200 back (2:26.49) and 200 IM (2:27.07) at her Senior Champs.

Blase’s Best SCY Times

500 free: 5:00.25

400 IM: 4:27.70

1000 free: 10:26.88

200 free: 1:53.70

Blase arrives in Florida’s Gulf Coast with competitive times for the University of Tampa’s Division II conference, the Sunshine State Conference. Her 5:00.25 would put her in the top eight of this year’s conference meet, while her best 400 IM and 1000 times would rank her in the top 16.

Tampa is bringing in a recruiting class of at least 11 women’s commits for the Class of 2029. Blase will have several in-class training partners for her mid- and long-distance events, including Riley Wagers and Arabelle Johnson.

