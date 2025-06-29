IM and Mid-Distance Freestyle Specialist Lucy Nicholson Commits to Towson’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucy Nicholson has announced her commitment to continue both her education and swimming career at Towson University, where she will join the team in the fall of 2025. Nicholson is from Charlottesville, Virginia, where she attends Western Albemarle High School and trains year-round with Cavalier Aquatics.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Towson University! Huge thank you to my parents, siblings, friends, teammates, and coaches who have been the best support system along the way and helped me stay motivated everyday. This would not have been possible without them. I also want to thank Coach Emilie and Coach Tony for this opportunity to be apart of such an amazing team! Can’t wait to be a Tiger!!

Nicholson is a versatile swimmer who excels in the individual medley, butterfly, and mid-distance freestyle.

The future Tiger closed out her short course season at the YMCA National Championships in March, highlighted by a season-best 17:40.30 in the 1650 free, which earned her 11th overall. She also touched 26th in the 400 IM (4:33.71) and 33rd in the 500 free (5:10.91).

Most of her best times come from the Virginia Senior Championships in March 2024, where she logged 5:04.09 in the 500 free, 17:27.71 in the 1650 free, and 4:32.47 in the 400 IM. Outside of that meet, her career best in the 200 IM (2:09.28) was set at the February 2023 Virginia High School Class 4 State Championships, while her top 200 fly time (2:10.96) came at the SRVA Commonwealth Cup in November 2024.

Top SCY Times:

200 Freestyle: 1:55.53

500 Freestyle: 5:04.09

1650 Freestyle: 17:27.71

200 Butterfly: 2:10.96

200 IM: 2:09.28

400 IM: 4:32.47

The 18-year-old will be a valuable addition to Towson’s roster in these disciplines. Her lifetime best of 17:27.71 in the 1650 free would have ranked 3rd on the team’s depth chart for the 2024–25 season, while her top times in the 400 IM (4:32.47), 200 fly (2:10.96), and 500 free (5:04.09) would have placed her 5th, 5th, and 6th, respectively.

At the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association Championships, the conference meet in which Towson competes, Nicholson’s best times in the 1650 free, 400 IM, and 200 fly would all have been quick enough to make the ‘C’ final. Her time in the mile would have earned a 17th-place finish, while the 400 IM and 200 fly times would have slotted her into 22nd and 23rd. In the 500 free, her personal record of 5:04.09 would have left her 28th overall, just short of the 5:02.79 needed to advance.

Towson University is a public university located in Maryland, with an enrollment of approximately 22,000 students. The program is currently under the direction of head coach Anthony Bruno, who took the reins in June of 2022. The women finished 5th out of 9 teams at the 2025 CAA Championships.

Nicholson joins Kaitlyn Besner, Emmy Erikson, Ava McKinney, and Lily Eichberg in the Towson women’s recruiting class of 2025.

