14-Year-Old John Hayes Posts 4:11 400 FR At KY Champs

John Hayes of Cardinal Aquatics followed up his swift 1:56 in the 200 free on Friday night with a fast 4:11.89 in the 400 free to claim the state title. That performance is the 7th fastest time by a 13-14 boy this year. Hayes was followed by Lakeside Swim Team’s Jack Anderson in 4:16.50 for 2nd place and Kentucky Aquatics’ Jackson Millard in 4:26.04 for 3rd.
Lakeside’s Mackenzie Lanning put up a 1:04.88 to win the girls 13-14 100 backstroke over teammates Madeline Meredith in 1:05.69 and Caroline Mercer in 1:07.38. Lanning’s time is a new lifetime best and is the 10th fastest performance in the nation this year for 13-14 girls.
Not to be outdone by his female counterparts, Cardinal’s Charlie Blevins threw down a 1:01.03 in the boys 13-14 100 back and was followed very closely by his teammate Blake Whiteley in 1:01.67. That performance by Blevins marks the 12th fastest time in the nation this year by a 13-14 boy. Xavier Moore rounded out the podium for 3rd in 1:03.78.
Other Individual Event Winners:
- Girls 13-14 200 Fly: Mackenzie Lanning (LAK) – 2:21.85
- Boys 13-14 200 Fly: Blake Whiteley (CARD) – 2:13.34
- Women Open 200 Fly: Emma Jury (LAK) – 2:24.76
- Men Open 200 Fly: Conner Kang (LAK) – 2:06.18
- Girls 13-14 50 Free: Ella Welch (CARD) – 27.10
- Boys 13-14 50 Free: John Hayes (CARD) – 25.13
- Women Open 50 Free: Liza Susorova (CARD) – 26.35
- Men Open 50 Free: Tanner Cummings (RACE) – 23.94
- Girls 13-14 200 Breast: Ashley Zapata (CARD) – 2:43.39
- Boys 13-14 200 Breast: Jackson Millard (KYA) – 2:31.02
- Women Open 200 Breast: Emily Peck (KYA) – 2:40.21
- Men Open 200 Breast: Alex Brehm (LAK) – 2:23.73
- Women Open 100 Back: Krista Wheeler (CARD) – 1:04.40
- Men Open 100 Back: Matt Menke (KYA) – 58.73
- Girls 13-14 400 Free: Eden Humphrey (CARD) – 4:27.64
- Women Open 400 Free: Emily Lenihan (LAK) – 4:27.68
- Men Open 400 Free: Neal Wolfram (RACE) – 4:07.87
