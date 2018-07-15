14-Year-Old John Hayes Posts 4:11 400 FR At KY Champs

2018 13&O KYLSC Championship

John Hayes of Cardinal Aquatics followed up his swift 1:56 in the 200 free on Friday night with a fast 4:11.89 in the 400 free to claim the state title. That performance is the 7th fastest time by a 13-14 boy this year. Hayes was followed by Lakeside Swim Team’s Jack Anderson in 4:16.50 for 2nd place and Kentucky Aquatics’ Jackson Millard in 4:26.04 for 3rd.

Lakeside’s Mackenzie Lanning put up a 1:04.88 to win the girls 13-14 100 backstroke over teammates Madeline Meredith in 1:05.69 and Caroline Mercer in 1:07.38. Lanning’s time is a new lifetime best and is the 10th fastest performance in the nation this year for 13-14 girls.

Not to be outdone by his female counterparts, Cardinal’s Charlie Blevins threw down a 1:01.03 in the boys 13-14 100 back and was followed very closely by his teammate Blake Whiteley in 1:01.67. That performance by Blevins marks the 12th fastest time in the nation this year by a 13-14 boy. Xavier Moore rounded out the podium for 3rd in 1:03.78.

Other Individual Event Winners: