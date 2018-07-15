Future Longhorn Charlie Scheinfeld Swims 2:19 200 BR At IL Sr. Champs

2018 SENIOR LC ILLINOIS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15
- Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
- Long Course Meters
- Hosted By Mundelein Mustangs and Highland Park Aquatic Club
- Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Senior LC Illinois Swimming Chmps”
- Webcast
On the 3rd day of competition at the Illinois Senior Championship in Pleasant Prairie, WI, Charlie Scheinfeld took the men’s 200 breast with a 2:19.89. Scheinfeld, who will swim for Texas in the Fall, has a best time of 2:17.94 from earlier this year. Scheinfled used a quick front half to fuel his race, hitting the 100 mark at 1:05.62 (31.11/34.51), but then fell off a little, posting a 3rd 50 of 36.29, and a 4th of 37.98.
14-year-old Kayleigh Lovell posted a 4:23.35 to win the women’s 400 free, knocking about 3.5 seconds off her previous best. Lovell swam a consistent race, posting 100 splits of 1:02.99, 1:06.61, 1:06.94, and 1:06.81. Lovell was out the fastest, and held her lead for the entire race.
Liam Hutchinson, who won the 200 and 800 free, also took the men’s 400 free in 3:59.52. Hutchinson swam a very tightly split race, with his fastest 100 coming in at 58.78 (100 #1), and his slowest at 1:00.86 (100 #3), His best time on the 400 comes in at 3:58.21, which he swam at last Summer’s NCSA Long Course Championships.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Women’s 50 Free: Natalie Ungaretti – 26.57
- Men’s 50 Free: Topher Stensby – 23.70
- Women’s 200 IM: Annika Wagner – 2:20.34
- Men’s 200 IM: Nick Vance – 2:08.02
- Women’s 200 Breast: Valerie Tarazi – 2:35.01
- Women’s 100 Back: Shannon Kearney – 1:03.87
- Men’s 100 Back: Ryan Gridley – 56.96
