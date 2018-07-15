Future Longhorn Charlie Scheinfeld Swims 2:19 200 BR At IL Sr. Champs

2018 SENIOR LC ILLINOIS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Mundelein Mustangs and Highland Park Aquatic Club

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Senior LC Illinois Swimming Chmps”

Webcast

On the 3rd day of competition at the Illinois Senior Championship in Pleasant Prairie, WI, Charlie Scheinfeld took the men’s 200 breast with a 2:19.89. Scheinfeld, who will swim for Texas in the Fall, has a best time of 2:17.94 from earlier this year. Scheinfled used a quick front half to fuel his race, hitting the 100 mark at 1:05.62 (31.11/34.51), but then fell off a little, posting a 3rd 50 of 36.29, and a 4th of 37.98.

14-year-old Kayleigh Lovell posted a 4:23.35 to win the women’s 400 free, knocking about 3.5 seconds off her previous best. Lovell swam a consistent race, posting 100 splits of 1:02.99, 1:06.61, 1:06.94, and 1:06.81. Lovell was out the fastest, and held her lead for the entire race.

Liam Hutchinson, who won the 200 and 800 free, also took the men’s 400 free in 3:59.52. Hutchinson swam a very tightly split race, with his fastest 100 coming in at 58.78 (100 #1), and his slowest at 1:00.86 (100 #3), His best time on the 400 comes in at 3:58.21, which he swam at last Summer’s NCSA Long Course Championships.

Other Day 3 Winners: