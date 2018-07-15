Jenks Sectional Closes With Tight Race In Women’s 200 IM

2018 REGION VIII SUMMER SECTIONALS (JENKS, OK)

Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th

Jenks Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Jenks Trojan Swim Club

Meet Page

Live Results

The final day of the 2018 Jenks Sectional featured the 1500, 200 IM, 100 Back, and 50 Free. The women’s 200 IM saw a tight 3-way race for 1st, with 15-year-old Kate McCarville coming out on top in 2:19.39. Caroline Theil came in 2nd with a 2:19.57, and Allison Kopas was 3rd with a 2:19.69. McCarville took the lead in the first 50, touching in 29.60 to Tehil’s 29.67 and Kopas’ 30.07. Then Theil took and held the lead for the majority of the race, hitting the 100 mark in 1:05.46 (35.79 back split), compared to Kopas at 1:05.50 (35.43 back split), and McCarville at 1:05.71 (36.11 back split). Theil then expanded her lead, hitting the 150 mark in 1:46.46 (41.00 breast split), while Kopas hit in 1:47.06 (41.56 breast split), and McCarville was still in 3rd at 1:47.13 (41.42 breast split). McCarville then sped home, posting a 32.26 on the free leg compared to 33.11 from Theil and 32.63 from Kopas.

Paul Le took the men’s 100 back in decisive fashion, touching in 55.78. That time was not far off his personal best, which comes in at 55.18. Le was out pretty quick, hitting the 50 mark in 26.59, and coming home in 29.19.

Other Day 4 Winners: