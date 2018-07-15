Notre Dame Commit Sydney Winters Swims 50 Free Lifetime Best in NE

2018 NEW ENGLAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12-16, 2018

Providence, RI (Brown University)

Live Results

A 1st win and 4th lifetime best swim for 17-year old Sydney Winters of Mei’s Typhoons Swimming Club highlighted day 3 of the 2018 New England Swimming Senior Championships. The Notre Dame commit took the title in the 50 free on Saturday, winning in a new personal best of 26.69.

Her previous best time was a 26.89 in prelims, and before that was a 26.91 done at Junior Nationals last season. These swims add to a pair of lifetime bests in the 100 breaststroke that she swam earlier in the meet, which dropped her best time from a 1:14.4 to a 1:13.3.

Allegra Walker of the Executive Swim Club in New Hampshire won her first individual race of the meet as well on Saturday. In the process, she knocked 6-and-a-half seconds from her lifetime best in the 200 breaststroke, and broke the New England Swimming Open Record for 15-16s in the event. The old record of 2:38.30 was set by Jenna Barbary back in 2001. Barbary would go on to become an NCAA Division II All-American at Williams College.

Other Day 3 Winners:

Kingfish Swimming’s Katherine Connolly won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:17.74, beating-out 15-year old Summer Smith of Bluefish thanks to a 34.61 split over the final 50 meters. That was a full second faster than her third split, and 1.6 seconds better than Smith’s final split.

won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:17.74, beating-out 15-year old of Bluefish thanks to a 34.61 split over the final 50 meters. That was a full second faster than her third split, and 1.6 seconds better than Smith’s final split. Bluefish’s River Wright picked up his 3rd individual title, and eventually part of 5 titles overall in 3 days, on Saturday evening. He won the 200 fly in 2:02.74, adding to earlier victories in the 100 fly (54.67) and 100 breast (1:03.30). Bluefish had 3 of the top 4 finishers in this race as they continued to build on their lead in the team standings.

picked up his 3rd individual title, and eventually part of 5 titles overall in 3 days, on Saturday evening. He won the 200 fly in 2:02.74, adding to earlier victories in the 100 fly (54.67) and 100 breast (1:03.30). Bluefish had 3 of the top 4 finishers in this race as they continued to build on their lead in the team standings. Henry Gaissert , a rising junior at Yale, won the boys’ 50 free in 23.34. During the college season, he improved his 50 yard free time by almost 9-tenths of a second and finished 3rd in the event at the Ivy League Championships.

, a rising junior at Yale, won the boys’ 50 free in 23.34. During the college season, he improved his 50 yard free time by almost 9-tenths of a second and finished 3rd in the event at the Ivy League Championships. Calvin Yang of Crimson Aquatics won the 200 breaststroke by over 2 seconds in 2:22.58.

of Crimson Aquatics won the 200 breaststroke by over 2 seconds in 2:22.58. Lindsey Wagner picked up another win for the Executive Swim Club women in the girls’ 100 backstroke final. She swam 1:04.07, fending off 14-year old Natalie Mannion , who made up eight-tenths of a second coming home, but wound up just short in 1:04.20.

picked up another win for the Executive Swim Club women in the girls’ 100 backstroke final. She swam 1:04.07, fending off 14-year old , who made up eight-tenths of a second coming home, but wound up just short in 1:04.20. Bluefish won the last 3 events of the day, albeit one of them in a tie. In the boys’ 100 back final, Harrison Homans matched 58.12s with Andrew Carbone on a second-half comeback. 15-year old Erin Jachym won the girls’ 400 free in 4:21.86, while William Barao won the boys’ 400 free in 4:00.06. That gave Bluefish their 4th win of the day, and 13th overall through 24 events at the meet.

Team Scoring, After Day 3:

Boys’ Top 5:

Bluefish Swim Club – 534 Gator Swim Club – 321.5 Solo Aquatics – 207 Seacoast Swimming Association – 158 Executive Swim Club – 154

Girls’ Top 5: