Notre Dame Commit Sydney Winters Swims 50 Free Lifetime Best in NE

2018 NEW ENGLAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 12-16, 2018
- Providence, RI (Brown University)
- Live Results
A 1st win and 4th lifetime best swim for 17-year old Sydney Winters of Mei’s Typhoons Swimming Club highlighted day 3 of the 2018 New England Swimming Senior Championships. The Notre Dame commit took the title in the 50 free on Saturday, winning in a new personal best of 26.69.
Her previous best time was a 26.89 in prelims, and before that was a 26.91 done at Junior Nationals last season. These swims add to a pair of lifetime bests in the 100 breaststroke that she swam earlier in the meet, which dropped her best time from a 1:14.4 to a 1:13.3.
Allegra Walker of the Executive Swim Club in New Hampshire won her first individual race of the meet as well on Saturday. In the process, she knocked 6-and-a-half seconds from her lifetime best in the 200 breaststroke, and broke the New England Swimming Open Record for 15-16s in the event. The old record of 2:38.30 was set by Jenna Barbary back in 2001. Barbary would go on to become an NCAA Division II All-American at Williams College.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Kingfish Swimming’s Katherine Connolly won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:17.74, beating-out 15-year old Summer Smith of Bluefish thanks to a 34.61 split over the final 50 meters. That was a full second faster than her third split, and 1.6 seconds better than Smith’s final split.
- Bluefish’s River Wright picked up his 3rd individual title, and eventually part of 5 titles overall in 3 days, on Saturday evening. He won the 200 fly in 2:02.74, adding to earlier victories in the 100 fly (54.67) and 100 breast (1:03.30). Bluefish had 3 of the top 4 finishers in this race as they continued to build on their lead in the team standings.
- Henry Gaissert, a rising junior at Yale, won the boys’ 50 free in 23.34. During the college season, he improved his 50 yard free time by almost 9-tenths of a second and finished 3rd in the event at the Ivy League Championships.
- Calvin Yang of Crimson Aquatics won the 200 breaststroke by over 2 seconds in 2:22.58.
- Lindsey Wagner picked up another win for the Executive Swim Club women in the girls’ 100 backstroke final. She swam 1:04.07, fending off 14-year old Natalie Mannion, who made up eight-tenths of a second coming home, but wound up just short in 1:04.20.
- Bluefish won the last 3 events of the day, albeit one of them in a tie. In the boys’ 100 back final, Harrison Homans matched 58.12s with Andrew Carbone on a second-half comeback. 15-year old Erin Jachym won the girls’ 400 free in 4:21.86, while William Barao won the boys’ 400 free in 4:00.06. That gave Bluefish their 4th win of the day, and 13th overall through 24 events at the meet.
Team Scoring, After Day 3:
Boys’ Top 5:
- Bluefish Swim Club – 534
- Gator Swim Club – 321.5
- Solo Aquatics – 207
- Seacoast Swimming Association – 158
- Executive Swim Club – 154
Girls’ Top 5:
- Bluefish Swim Club – 592.5
- Kingfish Swimming – 262
- Seacoast Swimming Association – 173
- Executive Swim Club – 155
- Commonwealth Swimming – 124
Terrific swim.
This generation has it so good to have never swum in the old Brown Univ. pool. It was diabolical.
Love the way you cover these meets from all over the country. I enjoy reading about the up and comers and about the exploits of the college committed swimmers.