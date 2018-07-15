LA Invite Day 3: Scott Continues Stellar Meet, Dwyer Drops 1:47 200 Fr

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

The 2018 Los Angeles Invite continued Saturday with the men’s 1500, 200 free, and 400IM, women’s 200 IM and 400 free, and men’s and women’s 200 breast, 50 free, and 800 free relay.

2015 open water world champ and Rio 1500 finalist Jordan Wilimovsky, of Team Santa Monica, continued his distance dominance winning the 1500 in 15:14.32. In second was Yutian Wang in 15:39.18, and Nova’s Brandon Samaniego in 15:56.88.

World record holder Katinka Hosszu split 28.37/33.67/38.86/30.63 to win the women’s 200 IM in 2:11.53. Trojan Swim Club teammate Tatum Wade was second in 2:15.80, followed by Nova’s Ayla Spitz in 2:17.71.

Olympian Conor Dwyer split 24.98/27.15/27.18/27.97 to win the men’s 200 free in 1:47.28, the second-fastest time in the nation this year (behind only Jack Conger‘s 1:46.96). Chinese national teamer Ziao Qiu was second in 1:49.67, followed by Hungarian Daniel Dudas in 1:50.58.

USC rising senior Riley Scott, representing the Marin Pirates, continued her stellar meet, nearly matching her best time to win the women’s 200 breast in 2:27.95 (34.43/38.41/37.78/37.33). Katinka Hosszu, less than half an hour after her 200 IM win, took second in 2:30.16. 17-year-old Isabelle Odgers, of Nova, took third place in 2:30.74. Francois van Wynsberghe, of Team Rebel Aquatics, won the men’s race in 2:16.49 (31.04/34.13/35.12/36.20). 29-year-old Brandon Fischer, of the Livermore Aquacowboys, took second in 2:15.99. Team China’s Jiale Song took third in 2:17.30.

Xiang Lu won the women’s 50 free in 24.86, followed by Team Elite’s Caroline Baldwin in 25.55. Trojan Swim Club’s Kasia Wilk took third in 25.88. Chinese national teamers Hexin Yu (22.37) and Jintong Yang (22.88) went 1-2 in the men’s race (Anthony Ervin, who was third in 23.19 in prelims, scratched the final). Team Elite’s Artsiom Machekin was third in 22.93.

Swimmers from Team China, all 16 years old, swept the women’s 400 free. 16-year-old Bingjie Li, who was already the No. 3 performer in the world this season, won in 4:05.19 (59.09/1:01.55/1:02.08/1:02.47); Yanhan Ai was second in 4:11.20, and Junxuan Yang was just behind in 4:11.91. Katinka Hosszu, in her third event of the night, was 8th in 4:24.71.

China’s Yizhe Wang won the men’s 400 IM in 4:20.07 (57.31/1:07.17/1:15.15/1:00.44). Orca’s Ben Olszewski took second in 4:28.89, and UCSB’s Douglas Nogueira took third in 4:30.82.

The Mission Viejo Nadadores team of Riley Lexvold (2:07.58), Ileeya Losey (2:08.04), Savannah DuPuis (2:06.79), and Emily Bogess (2:06.33) won the women’s 800 free relay in 8:28.74. North Coast was second in 8:29.04, and Rose Bowl third in 8:39.82. Mission Viejo also topped the men’s race, with Nick Williams (1:59.61), Min Zhi Chua (1:56.31), Noah Brune (1:58.43), and Aidan Yong (1:59.49) combining for a 7:53.84. Highlands Ranch took second in 8:03.17, followed by North Coast in 8:05.47.