LA Invite Day 3: Conor Dwyer Drops 2nd-Fastest 200 Free in Nation

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

  • USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • July 12th-15th
  • Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.
  • Psych sheet
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

In his second event of the 2018 Los Angeles Invite, and only third event of 2018, 29-year-old Olympian Conor Dwyer dropped the second-fastest 200 free in the nation this year.

Dwyer, representing the USC-based Trojan Swim Club, split 24.98/27.15/27.18/27.97 to win the race in 1:47.28. He was 1:48.24 in prelims. First in the United States this year is Jack Conger, who was 1:46.96 at the 2018 TYR Pro Series stop in Atlanta.

Dwyer also raced the 100 free Friday, going 49.71 in prelims and 49.38 in finals. He is entered in the 200 IM on Sunday, the final day of the invite.

Dwyer swam his first race of 2018 in April at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mesa, a single long course 200 free, where he finished in 1:49.45 before scratching out of finals. Dwyer followed a similar pattern after the Olympics as he appears to be doing after the 2017 Fina World Championships: taking an 8-month break, swimming a single race (then a 100 free) in April, and a full schedule in Santa Clara a few weeks before Nationals. At Nationals in 2017, he qualified for the World Championship team as a prelims member of the 800 free relay.

The 2018 US National Championships run from July 25th-29th. There, only the top 4 in the 100 and 200 free, Dwyer’s best events right now, qualify for Pan Pacs (as opposed to the 6 who usually qualify for Worlds or Olympics).

 

swimlover

impressive!

13 minutes ago
CraigH

Did any other swimmers swim today?

6 minutes ago
Teddy

How about that eh! Neat

