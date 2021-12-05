WATCH: Top Races, Interviews From The ISL Season 3 Finale

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

Energy Standard reclaimed its International Swimming League title with a narrow win in the league’s Season 3 final on Saturday, besting the defending champion Cali Condors.

The clubs traded the lead back and forth during the final day of competition, but Energy Standard clinched the title thanks to the efforts of Ben Proud and Adam Barrett in the men’s butterfly skins.

The match was exciting from the get-go, as Kelsi Dahlia raced to a world record in the women’s 100 fly to open Day 1.

But major swing in the match came in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, where Cali was controversially disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch from breaststroker Lilly King (DQ included in videos below). The Condors had initially won the race, but with the DQ, Energy Standard was awarded first place and the 38 points that went along with it. That race alone resulted in a 50-point swing between the two clubs, which was the clear difference-maker with the match being decided by just 12 points.

Cali did essentially everything they could’ve in spite of the disqualification—if it wasn’t for that one event, they would’ve won the championship handily. The biggest standout performer for the Condors was breaststroker Nic Fink, who upset Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich in all three men’s breast events.

The ISL has posted some, but not all, of the meet’s races on YouTube. Events shown below include the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 breast, men’s 4×100 free relay, men’s 50 free, women’s 400 free, the King DQ, men’s 100 breast, women’s 400 IM, women’s 100 back, men’s 50 fly and men’s skins.

