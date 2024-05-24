How Defending Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby Is Preparing For U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

2020 Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby came from nowhere to win 100 breaststroke gold in Tokyo. Since the last Olympics her competitive ride has been a little bumpy. Lydia’s finding her footing now as we near the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. In this interview she unpacks how she’s training, feeling, and managing the stress of carrying the title, Defending Olympic Champion.

LYDIA JACOBY U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS PREDICTION:

Lydia’s performance has been mixed since the success of her last Olympic Games, but she’s found her rhythm. I see her making the Paris Olympic Team. Lilly King wins in 1:05 low. Lydia’s 2nd, touching in 1:05.4. But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think? Drop your comments below.

