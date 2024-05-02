How Fast Will Katie Ledecky Swim At U.S. Olympic Trials?

7-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky is in her third year at Florida under Coach Anthony Nesty, and she feels she’s grown in his training group. I raced Nesty back in the early 1990s, and he was a sprinter. I never thought Nesty would be a distance swim coach, but Ledecky says her conversations with Florida alums about the kinds of workouts Nesty did paints a different story. Ledecky thinks Nesty was a distance swimmer at heart.

In this interview Ledecky unpacks her training, why Friday workouts are brutal, and she shares a little about how Bobby Finke takes it when she beats in him in practice. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does…. Watch the video to hear it from her.

KATIE LEDECKY U.S. TRIALS PREDICTIONS

1 – This is not her final US Olympic Trials. I predict Ledecky will compete at the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials.

2 – At the 2024 Olympic Trials, she swims to make the U.S. Team. I don’t see any PBs. I do see a potential PB in the 1500 in Paris. In Paris she touches the wall at 15:19 for the gold.

AT US TRIALS:

400 Free: 3:58.8 – for the win

800 Free: 8:09.9 – for the win

1500 Free: 15:27 – for the win

200 Free? I don’t know if she’s swim it at Trials. If she does, she’s 1:54.2.

BUT WHO CARES WHAT I THINK? IT’S ALL ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK. DROP YOUR COMMENTS BELOW.

