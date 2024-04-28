Triple World Champion Leon Marchand is a pro! He is done with NCAA swimming, and he leaves the college ranks as potentially the greatest college swimmer ever.

Shortly after Marchand lead ASU to their 2024 NCAA Championship Team Title, coach Bob Bowman announced he would be taking the head coaching position at the University of Texas in Austin, and Marchand confirmed he would follow Bowman to Austin.

In this video, Marchand discusses the pressures of the Olympic Games and competing in his home country. He also discusses potentially swimming the 200 butterfly / 200 breaststroke double at the Paris Olympics.

LEON MARCHAND FRENCH OLYMPIC “TRIALS” PREDICTION:

Does Marchand rest or shave? Does he need to? Does it matter? I don’t think it matters. He swims fast all the time.

At FRENCH Trials Leon swims…

200 fly – 1:52.6

200 breast – 2:06.1

200 IM – 1:55.5

400 IM – I don’t know. I think he swims to win only. At the 2023 French Trials he turned in a 4:10. I see a 4:06.9 at French Olympic Trials.

At the Olympic Games will Marchand swim the 200 fly/200 breast double? I certainly hope so. It would be brutal, but he’s got the talent and the home crowd support to win both. If he goes for it, it’ll be a fight, very tight races… But who cares what I think? It’s really all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

