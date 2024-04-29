Do You Love Swimming? See 775 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 775 Swim Jobs.

AGE GROUP COACH

Jersey Wahoos is a community based non profit with over 50 years experience in the swimming world. We teach hundreds of children to swim annually and operate a leading competitive swim program out of our own 6 lane 25 yard facility, with a separate lessons pool and dryland facility.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

Waynesboro Area YMCA is looking to fill a leadership vacancy in our organization. This position will oversee all aquatic programs, staff, and daily operations of two indoor pools.

HEAD MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Candidates must be able to teach proper technique and skill development in various aspects of swimming. Candidates should have a complete and thorough understanding of the sport and be able to instruct student-athletes in small group and one-on-one settings.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.

FULL TIME AND PART TIME COACHES – BEACH CITIES SWIMMING

Beach Cities Swimming is accepting applications for Full Time and Part Time coaches to join our dedicated staff of committed professionals. Beach Cities Swimming is a 2023 USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club, and is the premier 18&Under high performance team in the South Bay, currently boasting multiple athletes ranked in the Top 10 in the nation.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under the direct supervision of the Head Coach assisting in the coordination of the Women’s Swimming intercollegiate athletic program which provides an opportunity for student-athletes to train and compete on a competitive, Division I women’s swimming program while attending school to earn a college degree.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Swim BC is initiating a search for a Technical Director. Responsible for the ongoing development, leadership and successes of Swim BC’s swimmer and coach development programs, this senior position will work closely with the Executive Director and staff to drive an aligned approach to the technical direction for Swim BC.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

Waterloo Swimming is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal swim club located in North Austin, TX. Currently operating out of one location featuring an Olympic sized, 50M pool, WLOO is home to just over 400 athletes ranging from Junior National finalists to beginning club swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Coach is responsible for supporting the Head Swimming & Diving Coach by coaching Cadet-athletes, recruiting, monitoring Cadet-athletes’ academic progress, scheduling, managing travel, overseeing the discipline and conduct of the Cadet-athletes. This position reports to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach

ASSISTANT SENIOR GROUP/HEAD COACH

Seeking a coach to assist with senior group swimmers (30-40 swimmers) for a well-established team that regularly averages 80-90 active swimmers. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, be well-organized, and be energetic and passionate about working with swimmers, parents, and other coaches.

ASSISTANT COACH

Rosemead Rapids is hiring part time assistant swim coach for our USA Swimming Club, Rosemead Rapids. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, demonstrate ability to motivate athletes in and outside of the pool, must be reliable, knowledgeable on instructing technique, and passionate about the sport of swimming.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR DIVING

Wittenberg University is searching for a part-time Assistant Coach for Diving. The Assistant Coach will assist the head coach in leading all aspects of a NCAA Division III athletic program.

COACHING INTERNSHIP – FULL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP

COM Aquatics offers a full scholarship (room, board, books, tuition and fees) for a swim or dive coach internship. This program is through Midland College, a 2 year college and is open to any degree plan.

MULTIPLE COACH POSITIONS AT PSL IN PACIFICA, CA

PSL is seeking qualified, enthusiastic people to work with one or more of our many practice groups

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE

The University of La Verne is excited to announce an open position Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. The position offers a masters level graduate tuition waiver. The successful applicant must meet the requirements; including acceptance into a University of La Verne Graduate program.

COMPETITIVE COACHING POSITIONS- NATION’S CAPITAL SWIM CLUB

Nation’s Capital Swimming, Inc is looking to hire part-time and full-time coaches in the Washington D.C. Metro Area at multiple locations across Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. These positions would report directly to the head site coach and work closely with him/her on the preparation of our swimmers. We have opportunities with 7–9-year-old, 9–12-year-old and 13 & over age groups.

ASSISTANT COACH

Sawtooth Aquatic Club is looking for three part-time Age Group coaches to work with both our Elite and Developmental track swimmers. Position can be a lead or assistant role depending on experience.

Job Duties and Responsibilities On-deck availability for evening practices (Monday – Thursday) as well as some mornings

SWIMMING HEAD COACH

The Etown Dolphins Swim Team is seeking a Head Coach to oversee our swimming program. We are a Board operated team run by the Head Coach. The Head Coach is responsible for the direction of the program with full support from the board.

HEAD COACH

Triton Swim Club is seeking a highly motivated Head Swim Coach to oversee training design, technique and performance excellence that align with the mission and values of our competitive swim club. Position is a full time salaried position (approximately 40 hours per week, including both on deck coaching and administrative/managerial duties).

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

QUINCY UNIVERSITY – GRADUATE ASSISTANT

We are looking for a graduate assistant to help continue to build our swim program, now entering year three! Duties include but are not limited to: managing training groups, aiding in administrative tasks, recruiting, and running our academic study hall. We offer Masters degrees in Education or Business Administration as well as a stipend.

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD SEEKS FULL-TIME STAFF MEMBER, SALARY RANGE LIKELY 44-55K

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Woodstock, GA location.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

The Assistant Age Group Coach and Developmental will help grow the base of our program by working alongside the Head Coach developing our swimmers’ skills and athleticism while continuing to take Virginia Gators to new levels of success.

RECREATION COORDINATOR / SWIM COACH

The Recreation Coordinator/Swim Coach will assist the head swim coaches in operating the various swim teams. This position serves as one of the primary deck coaches. In addition, this position may conduct various aquatic swim class instructions and assist with pool deck coordination.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

New Trier Aquatics is looking for passionate, enthusiastic, and qualified full-time individuals to join our coaching staff!

BLUE WAVE SWIMMING – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Passion, enthusiasm and a positive attitude toward development; it’s what we instill in our swimmers, and what we are looking for in a new Head Age Group Coach.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

FAU Swimming & Diving is looking to hire an assistant coach for their men and women Swim & Dive program.

HEAD COACH

Swim Macon, a USA Swimming club in Macon, GA, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full-time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 90 athletes.

HEAD COACH

Head Coach of a mid-size competitive swim team -Responsible for coaching staff, travel, creation of workout plans, swim team growth. Be able to plan and coordinate practices at 3 locations which two are Olympic size pools.

ASSISTANT COACH

York Swim Club (Potomac Valley) of Northern Virginia is hiring Part Time Assistant Coaches for the 2024-2025 swim seasons. Practice options for 2/3/4 days a week are available in every age group in Reston, Vienna, Falls Church and Arlington.

LEAD ASSISTANT COACH

The Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team (CAST), a member of USA Swimming and Inland Empire Swimming, is seeking positive, motivated and qualified candidates for the position of Lead Assistant Coach.

ASSOCIATE COACH

The Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team (CAST), a member of USA Swimming and Inland Empire Swimming, is seeking part-time associate coaches with both competitive swimming and coaching experience.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Young Judaea Sprout Brooklyn Day Camp, located in Red Hook, is a day camp for children entering Pre-K through 5th grade.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swim Coach will be responsible for carrying out coaching assignments during daily workouts, practices, and scheduled events, enforcing team rules, maintaining statistics, monitoring each assigned athlete’s performance, and employing specific coaching modalities to meet needs. Other responsibilities include recruiting student-athletes, assisting with departmental recruiting activities and carrying out scouting assignments. Other duties as assigned.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

Nitro Swimming Seeks Developmental, Age Group, and Senior Coaches

3425 Farm to Market 1626, Kyle, TX, USA… Nitro is opening our 3rd indoor 50 meter location end of this summer…Finally! We’re assembling our Nitro coaching team for our new location which will be at 3425 FM 1626 in Kyle, Texas – just 15 minutes south of Austin. 40,000 square feet of Awesomeness!

Head Swim Team Coach

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially. The Head Coach will support the other coaches and interact often with UVAC management staff to assure coordination of swim lane usage, communication about team events, maintenance and cleaning issues, swim meet logistics, and team successes.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

As an Aquatics Assistant Swim Team Coach, you must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. You will work with the Head Swim Team Coach to write and head Swim Team Group Workouts.

Swim Team Coach

The primary purpose of employees in this class is to be responsible for swimmers ages 5 through 18. The coach would be available to coach on week day evenings and weekend swim meets. Responsibilities include coaching swim team practices, building strong and confident swimmers through our Mini Sharks program…

Aquatics Director – North Suburban

137 Lexington Street, Woburn, MA 01801, USA

Under the supervision of the Branch Director of Operations, the Aquatics Director is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the Aquatics Department at the Branch. Salary: $49,556 – $74,333

Davidson College Assistant Swimming Coach

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach.

The Assistant Swimming Coach will assist in all phases of Davidson’s Varsity Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. Primary responsibilities include recruiting qualified scholar-athletes and preparing the team’s scholar-athletes for competition. Davidson competes in the Atlantic-10 conference.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Diving Coach – Oakland University

Oakland University Athletics is a Division I program committed to academic and athletic excellence. Our Athletics Department is looking for a highly organized, driven and detail oriented individual to fill the position of Part Time/Casual Dive Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach, Swimming and Diving.

Graduate Assistant – Swim Coach

University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR, USA

The Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach will serve as an assistant to the Swimming & Diving program in conjunction with completing required coursework for the respective graduate degree program.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

Franklin College, an NCAA Division III institution and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, invites applications for an Assistant Men & Women’s Swimming Coach position within the Athletic Department. This is a full-time, salary exempt…

Swim Director at Girl’s Overnight Summer Camp

Location: 54 Swans Falls Road, Fryeburg, ME, USA

Current certification as a WSI (Water Safety Instructor).

Current certification as a Lifeguard from American Red Cross or equivalent standards or willing to attend required training.

AQUATIC COORDINATOR (ST. THOMAS SWIMMING ASSOCIATION, US VIRGIN ISLANDS)

The Aquatics Coordinator will assist the Executive Director with the overall planning, development, management and supervision of all aquatic programs of St Thomas Swimming Association (“STSA”). This position is part-time, with hourly compensation, and requires approximately 20-25 hours of work per week.

RECREATIONAL AQUATICS SUPERVISOR – MULTNOMAH ATHLETIC CLUB

Multnomah Athletic Club is more than Portland’s most legendary hub of sports and socializing. It’s like a small city unto itself. Where else can you find four restaurants, three pools, a climbing gym, state-of-the-art studios and fitness suite, a complex of racquet sport courts, full massage and physical therapy offerings, a boutique, plus a grand ballroom and variety of events spaces all in one place?

