Matt Leach Explains Why Iowa State Was the Best Decision for His Coaching Path and Family

Comments: 1

Matt Leach was recently announced as the new head coach for Iowa State Swimming and Diving. This surprised many as Leach had massive success at his last stop, Washington State, and most likely could have landed a job at a more traditional powerhouse.

However, Leach explains that his first priority is family and his wife’s parents live nearby. He also dives into his coaching journey and why building a team into a family is much more fulfilling to him than having the status of coaching at a Top-10 swimming program.

1
Squirelly Dan
16 minutes ago

I’d send my daughter to swim for him.

