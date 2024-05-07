Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Medalist Alex Walsh 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Predictions

2020 Olympic medalist, 2022 World Champion, and UVA swim star Alex Walsh  is coming off of a massive NCAA Championships, going 3-for-3 in her individual events helping Virginia to their 4th Team Title.   Moreover, Alex recently announced she’s coming back for at 5th at UVA.  I think she would’ve made the announcement earlier, however coach Todd DeSorbo and Alex have been so busy since NCAA Champs, they had to find the time to talk-it-out. (Alex goes in-depth on her decision to return for a 5th year later this week in a podcast with her sister Gretchen Walsh.)

At the recent San Antonio Pro Swim, Alex touched second in the 200m IM behind Torri  Huske (208.47).  Alex said she was a little tired after NCAA Champ and was battle a little sickness last, so she was very happy with her time, 2:08.6.

U.S. Olympic Trials – Alex Walsh Predictions

Alex was a little slower in 2023 than 2022, but the with hype of the Olympic year, I’m banking on a PB in Indy.  Alex was a 2:07.89 at 2023 U.S. Trials, then a 2:07.97 at 2023 Word Champs, pulling up behind Kate Douglass.  Alex makes her second U.S. Olympic Team in the 200m IM swimming a 2:06.93, shaving .20 off her personal best time from her 2022 World Championships gold performance.  Kate Douglass is a hair ahead in 2:06.75,   but who cares what I think? What do you think? Drop your opinion in the comments.

Swimfan27
41 seconds ago

I think she’ll make the 400 IM as well. It’ll be close, but I think she’ll have enough to hold off Weyant on the last 100.

HeGetsItDoneAgain
28 minutes ago

I always care what you think Mel

