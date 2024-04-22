NCAA Record Holder Alex Walsh Announces Return To Virginia For COVID-19 Fifth Year

Alex Walsh has announced on Instagram that she will return to Virginia to use her COVID-19 fifth year.
Walsh helped the Virginia women to their 4th straight NCAA team title this past season. She went 3 for 3 in individual NCAA titles as she won the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast. She swam personal best times in all three events swimming a 2:02.07 in the 200 breast, a 1:49.20 in the 200 IM, and a 3:55.97 in the 400 IM.
Walsh also swam on four relays for the Cavaliers, swimming on the 200, 400, and 800 free relays as well as on the 400 medley relay. The 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay won the 2024 NCAA title. The team’s 800 free relay finished 4th.
A month prior, Walsh helped the team to another ACC title. Despite not swimming the event at NCAAs, Walsh swam an NCAA record in the 200 fly at ACCs as she swam a 1:49.16. That also was the first time swimming the event since she was 2nd in the event at 2023 NCAAs.
Walsh has won a total of eight individual NCAA titles over the course of her career so far with the Cavaliers. As a junior, she won the 400 IM and was 2nd in the 200 fly and 3rd in the 200 IM. As a sophomore, she swept her individual events winning the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly. In her freshman season, she won the 200 IM and was 5th in both the 200 free and 200 breast.
The return of Walsh is key for the team as they look to make a run for five straight titles. Walsh was one of five seniors on the NCAA roster for the team this past season that also included fifth-year Ella Nelson. The five seniors plus Nelson scored a total of 176 individual points as the team scored a total of 527.5 points to finish ahead of Texas who had 441 points.
In addition to the seniors’ individual contributions were their relay contributions. The return of Walsh helps solidify that at least half of their relay legs return for next fall as Jasmine Nocentini and Maxine Parker have not yet announced their decisions. The team will also welcome the arrivals of names such as Claire Curzan, Leah Hayes, and Anna Moesch.
now we just need Douglass to announce her return for next season
The last dance: UVA swim edition
Yeah I don’t like this at all. Good for Alex and I get why she came back, but I’m sick of the Virginia dynasty because her coming back locks them into another title for next year and I thought maybe this would be the year someone gives them a fight
Even if she left, they are adding Curzan and Hayes, plus Gretchen, Nocentini, Parker, and Caney are still all there. It isn’t like she is the only good swimmer they have.
Also, if you are the other teams, you either have to recruit better or swim faster. Texas made it decently close this year and if Regan Smith goes back to college, I think it would be at Texas.
Texas has an opportunity to make it close again. They have a lot of good seniors that could take a 5th and if they add Regan, they’ll be loaded.
UVA will be thrilling to watch yet again. I’m truly shocked by this, I thought that’s the last thing she’d want to do post-Olympics. But yay for us spectators. I wonder if she’ll get any of the last KD records that still stand.
If you aren’t going to retire, why not swim in the NCAA after an Olympic year?
Because you want a break from the grind? Season starts like 2 weeks after they’d get back from Paris. It also makes accepting prize money less complicated when you aren’t bound to the NCAA rules.
In interviews the past couple of years she sounded pretty doubtful she’d want to do it. Her post-NCAA interview when she said she’d have a lot to think about was the first time she even sounded like she was strongly considering it.
I’m sure DeSorbo will be willing to give any of his Olympians a couple extra weeks if they would like it. It might sacrifice a bit of performance in October, November, and December, but they most likely will make it up for ACCs and NCAAs. He said Nocentini was out of shape when she showed up (she couldn’t swim 6×100 LCM on 1:20 without stopping) because she had been with her parents in Panama for the summer and hadn’t really been in a pool since she got injured and she ended up as the NCAA champion in the 100 breast.
A couple weeks? I’m sure he’d be glad to give a couple of months if that’s what it took to seal the deal.
Happy to have her for another year! Is she going to be the only fifth year or will some of the other Cavaliers stick around as well?
If they win the NCAA title again, would she be the first person in any NCAA sport to leave college with five team titles to their name in the same sport?
Will she be able to become the all-time leading scorer at the NCAA meet?
Will any of the other fourth-years at UVA come back for their fifth year?
Also, as a huge fan of college swimming, I very much like this announcement and wish her the best academically and athletically.
Very blessed to get another year of watching Alex NCAA swimming ☺️
Wow! Once again, UVA will have all 5 relay records on notice.