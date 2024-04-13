2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio concludes Saturday night with finals of the 800 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.

American record holder Regan Smith was the No. 2 qualifier in the women’s 100 back (59.69) this morning behind Katharine Berkoff (59.07). The loaded final tonight also features Rhyan White (59.80), Claire Curzan (59.82), Kennedy Noble (1:00.21), Phoebe Bacon (1:00.66), Anastasia Gorbenko (1:00.95), and Ayla Spitz (1:01.23).

We should see another fun battle in the women’s 200 IM between Alex Walsh (2:12.93) and Torri Huske (2:13.75). World Championships medalists Kate Douglass and Hubert Kos will also be in action in the women’s 200 breast and men’s 100 back, respectively.

The evening will begin with appearances from reigning Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke in the 800 free.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky started the session with a world-leading time of 8:12.95 to win the 800 free by exactly 15 seconds ahead of 18-year-old Jillian Cox (8:27.95).

Ledecky has been faster than her winning time tonight a couple dozen times, but no one else in history has been under 8:13 in this event. It marks a new season best for the three-time defending Olympic champion, who was 8:14.97 at January’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. She owns the world record at 8:04.79 from her Rio Olympic victory in 2016.

Cox was .05 seconds faster than she was at January’s Pro Swim Series stop (8:28.00). She has been as fast as 8:19.73 at the 2023 World Championships, where she placed 6th behind Ledecky (8:08.87). Cox, who took an Olympic redshirt as a freshman at Texas, is the fifth-fastest American in the event this year.

Pan Ams champion Paige Madden held off Stanford junior Aurora Roghair (8:35.42) for 3rd place with a time of 8:31.37, a few seconds off her best time (8:27.64) from January’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. Roghair knocked more than four seconds off her previous-best 8:40.09 from last summer.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin – 2009

American Record: 7:38.67, Bobby Finke – 2023

– 2023 Pro Swim Series Record: 7:48.50, Ahmed Hafnaoui – 2023

U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34, Bobby Finke – 2023

Top 8:

Alfonso Mestre (GSC-FL) – 7:52.22 Bobby Finke (SPA-FL) – 7:54.48 Ilia Sibirtsev (UOFL) – 7:54.87 Guilherme Costa (RKF) – 7:55.85 David Johnston (TST-CA) – 7:56.81 Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 8:03.07 Luka Mijatovic (UN-PC) – 8:03.94 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 8:06.12

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)

American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

(USA) – 57.57 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)

(USA) – 57.64 (2024) U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

(USA) – 51.85 (2016) Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)

(USA) – 2:19.30 (2024) Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh, Canada (2024)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.46 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68– Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

American Record: 23.91 — Kate Douglass (2024)

(2024) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)

U.S Open Record: 24.00 — Abbey Weitzeil, United States (2023)

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo Filho, Brazil (2009)

American Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 — Caeleb Dressel , United States (2020)

, United States (2020) U.S Open Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Top 8: