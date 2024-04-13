Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio concludes Saturday night with finals of the 800 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.

American record holder Regan Smith was the No. 2 qualifier in the women’s 100 back (59.69) this morning behind Katharine Berkoff (59.07). The loaded final tonight also features Rhyan White (59.80), Claire Curzan (59.82), Kennedy Noble (1:00.21), Phoebe Bacon (1:00.66), Anastasia Gorbenko (1:00.95), and Ayla Spitz (1:01.23).

We should see another fun battle in the women’s 200 IM between Alex Walsh (2:12.93) and Torri Huske (2:13.75). World Championships medalists Kate Douglass and Hubert Kos will also be in action in the women’s 200 breast and men’s 100 back, respectively.

The evening will begin with appearances from reigning Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke in the 800 free.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

Top 8:

  1. Katie Ledecky (GSC-FL) – 8:12.95
  2. Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 8:27.95
  3. Paige Madden (NYAC) – 8:31.37
  4. Aurora Roghair (UN-PC) – 8:35.42
  5. Agostina Hein (ARG) – 8:37.48
  6. Kate Hurst (SCAR) – 8:40.49
  7. Hayden Miller (TAMU) – 8:45.78
  8. Daria Golovati (UN-US) – 8:50.18

Katie Ledecky started the session with a world-leading time of 8:12.95 to win the 800 free by exactly 15 seconds ahead of 18-year-old Jillian Cox (8:27.95).

Ledecky has been faster than her winning time tonight a couple dozen times, but no one else in history has been under 8:13 in this event. It marks a new season best for the three-time defending Olympic champion, who was 8:14.97 at January’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. She owns the world record at 8:04.79 from her Rio Olympic victory in 2016.

Cox was .05 seconds faster than she was at January’s Pro Swim Series stop (8:28.00). She has been as fast as 8:19.73 at the 2023 World Championships, where she placed 6th behind Ledecky (8:08.87). Cox, who took an Olympic redshirt as a freshman at Texas, is the fifth-fastest American in the event this year.

Pan Ams champion Paige Madden held off Stanford junior Aurora Roghair (8:35.42) for 3rd place with a time of 8:31.37, a few seconds off her best time (8:27.64) from January’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. Roghair knocked more than four seconds off her previous-best 8:40.09 from last summer.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL

  • World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin – 2009
  • American Record: 7:38.67, Bobby Finke – 2023
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 7:48.50, Ahmed Hafnaoui – 2023
  • U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34, Bobby Finke – 2023

Top 8:

  1. Alfonso Mestre (GSC-FL) – 7:52.22
  2. Bobby Finke (SPA-FL) – 7:54.48
  3. Ilia Sibirtsev (UOFL) – 7:54.87
  4. Guilherme Costa (RKF) – 7:55.85
  5. David Johnston (TST-CA) – 7:56.81
  6. Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 8:03.07
  7. Luka Mijatovic (UN-PC) – 8:03.94
  8. Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 8:06.12

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)
  • American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)
  • U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)
  • U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)
  • American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)
  • U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)
  • American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

  • World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)
  • American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)
  • U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass, United States (2023)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh, Canada (2024)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

  • World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)
  • American Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • U.S Open Record: 1:54.46 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2009)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68– Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
  • American Record: 23.91 —  Kate Douglass (2024)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)
  • U.S Open Record: 24.00 — Abbey Weitzeil, United States (2023)

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo Filho, Brazil  (2009)
  • American Record: 21.04 —  Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 —  Caeleb Dressel, United States (2020)
  • U.S Open Record: 21.04 —  Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Top 8:

Jonathan
1 minute ago

Regan has been so consistent in the 100 back. I’d bet my life that a healthy Regan Smith will do no worse than silver in this event in Paris.

0
0
Reply
Mr Piano
2 minutes ago

Regan’s 100 back consistency right now is promising.

2
0
Reply
swimfan
2 minutes ago

I hope we have Smith + Curzan for 2Back and Smith + Berkoff for 1back for Paris

0
-1
Reply
Caleb
2 minutes ago

Curzan’s hurdle is pretty clear: can she really beat either Berkoff in the 100 or Bacon in the 200?

1
-1
Reply
Comet16
4 minutes ago

Regan Smith another sub 58 (57.74)

4
-1
Reply
RealCrocker5040
4 minutes ago

I remember the shock from everybody when Kathleen Baker set that old WR of 58.00 at nationals in like 2018.

Now Regan and Kaylee are going 57’s like it’s no big deal.

Our sport is moving on at insane levels.

11
-1
Reply
Comet16
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
2 minutes ago

Remember it like yesterday, Irvine July 2018, I was there for it

1
0
Reply
Swimfan27
Reply to  Comet16
1 minute ago

Same!

0
0
Reply
Aragon Son of Arathorne
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
37 seconds ago

and then she got injured in the prime of her career and disappeared. Still listed as active.

0
0
Reply
Owlmando
4 minutes ago

Regan Swift 57.7 but the finish looked like it could be better??

0
-1
Reply
Jonathan
5 minutes ago

Regan Smith 57.74! Love to see it.

4
-2
Reply
Jonathan
6 minutes ago

American women’s backstroke is so loaded. Such a shame only 2 can go to Paris.

5
-2
Reply
swimming fan
8 minutes ago

regan on AR watch?? 👀

4
-3
Reply
RealCrocker5040
Reply to  swimming fan
6 minutes ago

Not at this meet but definitely at trials

4
-2
Reply
swimming fan
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
4 minutes ago

true, i thought maybe because she just came off altitude, but i guess she’s gained in all events since last month despite the coming off of altitude

1
-1
Reply
Cold Tub
9 minutes ago

heat sheet?

0
0
Reply
Jonathan
13 minutes ago

Alright is Finke gonna chase down Mestre?

1
-3
Reply
Jonathan
16 minutes ago

Is there a scenario where Grimes competes in the 400 IM, 800 free, 1500 free, and 10 km open water in Paris? That seems like a heavy schedule.

3
-1
Reply
Boknows34
20 minutes ago

Luka time

1
-1
Reply
Owlmando
20 minutes ago

It never fails to amaze me how far ahead KL is from the field domestically, and its been like that for so long. How can she not be the the GOAT freestyler?

7
-2
Reply
Jonathan
22 minutes ago

I think Grimes is getting the second spots in the women’s 800 and 1500 free.

2
-1
Reply
Jonathan
23 minutes ago

Ledecky 8:12.95. Still not as fast as McIntosh in 2024.

6
-17
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  Jonathan
21 minutes ago

You know this is after she just swims 400 and 200 right.

6
-8
Reply
Sherry Smit
24 minutes ago

Don’t be shy Katie, pick up the kick

5
-1
Reply
leftescape
25 minutes ago

Ledecky looks great!!!

4
-1
Reply
Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
33 minutes ago

Still failing to understand why we can never get a Peacock airing on the final day of a PSS, but whatevz.

16
0
Reply
Outside Smoke
Reply to  Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
27 minutes ago

Rowdy must turn into a vampire on Saturdays, it’s the only explanation.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Outside Smoke
4
0
Reply
Jonathan
Reply to  Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
26 minutes ago

Whenever USA Swimming renews their broadcasting contract with NBC Sports they should stipulate that NBC/Peacock must air all PSS finals sessions live with proper commentary.

3
-1
Reply
Comet16
Reply to  Jonathan
22 minutes ago

💯

1
0
Reply
chickenlamp
Reply to  Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
23 minutes ago

It bothers me too. Didn’t they broadcast the final day last year?

1
-1
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  chickenlamp
20 minutes ago

You mean the trials

0
-1
Reply
Mr Piano
36 minutes ago

Finally off work so I can watch! Seeing this pool again is super nostalgic for me. I remember how hype 2015 US Nationals was when the GOAT put up faster times the ones that won at worlds, amid all that drama with Le Clos. Fun times. It also started an insane frenzy on swimswam when everyone starting throwing out completely bonkers predictions after seeing that Mel’s super optimistic outlooks on MP were actually were too restrained lol.

That being said, looking forward to the swimming tonight and watching Dressel go 20.8

4
-3
Reply
Jack Merrywell
Reply to  Mr Piano
33 minutes ago

I say he goes 17.6 and evens up the 50 records lol

8
0
Reply
Jonathan
36 minutes ago

How fast will Ledecky go in the 800 free? My guess is somewhere in the 8:14 – 8:16 (ish) range.

1
-8
Reply
emma
Reply to  Jonathan
18 minutes ago

8:12!

2
0
Reply

