2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time)
- All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Livestream (also available on the USA Swimming Network app)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
The Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio concludes Saturday night with finals of the 800 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.
American record holder Regan Smith was the No. 2 qualifier in the women’s 100 back (59.69) this morning behind Katharine Berkoff (59.07). The loaded final tonight also features Rhyan White (59.80), Claire Curzan (59.82), Kennedy Noble (1:00.21), Phoebe Bacon (1:00.66), Anastasia Gorbenko (1:00.95), and Ayla Spitz (1:01.23).
We should see another fun battle in the women’s 200 IM between Alex Walsh (2:12.93) and Torri Huske (2:13.75). World Championships medalists Kate Douglass and Hubert Kos will also be in action in the women’s 200 breast and men’s 100 back, respectively.
The evening will begin with appearances from reigning Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke in the 800 free.
Stay tuned for live updates below:
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky – 2016
- American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky – 2016
- Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky – 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky – 2016
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (GSC-FL) – 8:12.95
- Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 8:27.95
- Paige Madden (NYAC) – 8:31.37
- Aurora Roghair (UN-PC) – 8:35.42
- Agostina Hein (ARG) – 8:37.48
- Kate Hurst (SCAR) – 8:40.49
- Hayden Miller (TAMU) – 8:45.78
- Daria Golovati (UN-US) – 8:50.18
Katie Ledecky started the session with a world-leading time of 8:12.95 to win the 800 free by exactly 15 seconds ahead of 18-year-old Jillian Cox (8:27.95).
Ledecky has been faster than her winning time tonight a couple dozen times, but no one else in history has been under 8:13 in this event. It marks a new season best for the three-time defending Olympic champion, who was 8:14.97 at January’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. She owns the world record at 8:04.79 from her Rio Olympic victory in 2016.
Cox was .05 seconds faster than she was at January’s Pro Swim Series stop (8:28.00). She has been as fast as 8:19.73 at the 2023 World Championships, where she placed 6th behind Ledecky (8:08.87). Cox, who took an Olympic redshirt as a freshman at Texas, is the fifth-fastest American in the event this year.
Pan Ams champion Paige Madden held off Stanford junior Aurora Roghair (8:35.42) for 3rd place with a time of 8:31.37, a few seconds off her best time (8:27.64) from January’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. Roghair knocked more than four seconds off her previous-best 8:40.09 from last summer.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin – 2009
- American Record: 7:38.67, Bobby Finke – 2023
- Pro Swim Series Record: 7:48.50, Ahmed Hafnaoui – 2023
- U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34, Bobby Finke – 2023
Top 8:
- Alfonso Mestre (GSC-FL) – 7:52.22
- Bobby Finke (SPA-FL) – 7:54.48
- Ilia Sibirtsev (UOFL) – 7:54.87
- Guilherme Costa (RKF) – 7:55.85
- David Johnston (TST-CA) – 7:56.81
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 8:03.07
- Luka Mijatovic (UN-PC) – 8:03.94
- Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 8:06.12
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)
- American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)
- U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.64 (2024)
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)
- American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)
- U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)
- American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)
- U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)
- American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)
- U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)
- American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)
- U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass, United States (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh, Canada (2024)
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 IM — FINAL
- World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte (2011)
- U.S Open Record: 1:54.46 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68– Leon Marchand, France (2023)
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
- American Record: 23.91 — Kate Douglass (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)
- U.S Open Record: 24.00 — Abbey Weitzeil, United States (2023)
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo Filho, Brazil (2009)
- American Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2020)
- U.S Open Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
Top 8:
Regan has been so consistent in the 100 back. I’d bet my life that a healthy Regan Smith will do no worse than silver in this event in Paris.
Regan’s 100 back consistency right now is promising.
I hope we have Smith + Curzan for 2Back and Smith + Berkoff for 1back for Paris
Curzan’s hurdle is pretty clear: can she really beat either Berkoff in the 100 or Bacon in the 200?
Regan Smith another sub 58 (57.74)
I remember the shock from everybody when Kathleen Baker set that old WR of 58.00 at nationals in like 2018.
Now Regan and Kaylee are going 57’s like it’s no big deal.
Our sport is moving on at insane levels.
Remember it like yesterday, Irvine July 2018, I was there for it
Same!
and then she got injured in the prime of her career and disappeared. Still listed as active.
Regan Swift 57.7 but the finish looked like it could be better??
Regan Smith 57.74! Love to see it.
American women’s backstroke is so loaded. Such a shame only 2 can go to Paris.
regan on AR watch?? 👀
Not at this meet but definitely at trials
true, i thought maybe because she just came off altitude, but i guess she’s gained in all events since last month despite the coming off of altitude
heat sheet?
Alright is Finke gonna chase down Mestre?
Is there a scenario where Grimes competes in the 400 IM, 800 free, 1500 free, and 10 km open water in Paris? That seems like a heavy schedule.
Luka time
It never fails to amaze me how far ahead KL is from the field domestically, and its been like that for so long. How can she not be the the GOAT freestyler?
I think Grimes is getting the second spots in the women’s 800 and 1500 free.
Ledecky 8:12.95. Still not as fast as McIntosh in 2024.
You know this is after she just swims 400 and 200 right.
Don’t be shy Katie, pick up the kick
Ledecky looks great!!!
Still failing to understand why we can never get a Peacock airing on the final day of a PSS, but whatevz.
Rowdy must turn into a vampire on Saturdays, it’s the only explanation.
Whenever USA Swimming renews their broadcasting contract with NBC Sports they should stipulate that NBC/Peacock must air all PSS finals sessions live with proper commentary.
💯
It bothers me too. Didn’t they broadcast the final day last year?
You mean the trials
Finally off work so I can watch! Seeing this pool again is super nostalgic for me. I remember how hype 2015 US Nationals was when the GOAT put up faster times the ones that won at worlds, amid all that drama with Le Clos. Fun times. It also started an insane frenzy on swimswam when everyone starting throwing out completely bonkers predictions after seeing that Mel’s super optimistic outlooks on MP were actually were too restrained lol.
That being said, looking forward to the swimming tonight and watching Dressel go 20.8
I say he goes 17.6 and evens up the 50 records lol
How fast will Ledecky go in the 800 free? My guess is somewhere in the 8:14 – 8:16 (ish) range.
8:12!