2024 PSS San Antonio Day 4 Finals Scratches: Urlando Dodges 2IM, Pickrem Picks IM Over Breast

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time)
- All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Livestream (also available on the USA Swimming Network app)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
DAY 4 SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET
The last session of racing in San Antonio is set to start with the fastest heats of the women’s and men’s 800 free, followed by the consolation and championship finals of the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. The evening will conclude with each of the remaining four events’ respective bonus C-finals.
Men’s 200 IM top seed Luca Urlando has scratched out of finals after a swift 1:59.97 prelims effort. This dually opened up the top spot to Kieran Smith (2:00.51) and moved in 9th-place prelims finisher UNC’s Louis Dramm (2:01.63).
Canadian record holder Sydney Pickrem opted her 6th seed in the women’s 200 breast A-final, bringing up Houston’s Virag Peter of Hungary (2:32.77). She will instead focus on her 5th seed in the women’s 200 IM.
In the same way, Israeli national record holder Anastasia Gorbenko has scratched out of the women’s 100 back A-final, moving in Virginia Tech’s Carmen Weiler Sastre (1:01.44). World champion Hunter Armstrong has given up his 100 back A-final spot after placing 8th at 55.58, bumping up Virginia Tech swimmer Nico Garcia of Spain (55.78).
Event champion already in San Antonio Siobhan Haughey also bowed out out of the women’s 50 free A-final, moving in Maxine Parker (25.07).
DAY 4 SATURDAY FINALS SCRATCH REPORT
- Women’s 100 Back: #7 Anastasia Gorbenko
- Men’s 100 Back: #8 Hunter Armstrong
- Women’s 200 Breast: #6 Sydney Pickrem
- Men’s 200 Breast: –
- Women’s 200 IM: –
- Men’s 200 IM: #1 Luca Urlando, #15 Patrick Daly
- Women’s 50 Free: #7 Siobhan Haughey
- Men’s 50 Free: –