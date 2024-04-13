2024 PSS San Antonio Day 4 Finals Scratches: Urlando Dodges 2IM, Pickrem Picks IM Over Breast

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

DAY 4 SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The last session of racing in San Antonio is set to start with the fastest heats of the women’s and men’s 800 free, followed by the consolation and championship finals of the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. The evening will conclude with each of the remaining four events’ respective bonus C-finals.

Men’s 200 IM top seed Luca Urlando has scratched out of finals after a swift 1:59.97 prelims effort. This dually opened up the top spot to Kieran Smith (2:00.51) and moved in 9th-place prelims finisher UNC’s Louis Dramm (2:01.63).

Canadian record holder Sydney Pickrem opted her 6th seed in the women’s 200 breast A-final, bringing up Houston’s Virag Peter of Hungary (2:32.77). She will instead focus on her 5th seed in the women’s 200 IM.

In the same way, Israeli national record holder Anastasia Gorbenko has scratched out of the women’s 100 back A-final, moving in Virginia Tech’s Carmen Weiler Sastre (1:01.44). World champion Hunter Armstrong has given up his 100 back A-final spot after placing 8th at 55.58, bumping up Virginia Tech swimmer Nico Garcia of Spain (55.78).

Event champion already in San Antonio Siobhan Haughey also bowed out out of the women’s 50 free A-final, moving in Maxine Parker (25.07).

DAY 4 SATURDAY FINALS SCRATCH REPORT

0
