2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

April 10-13, 2024

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX

LCM (50m)

Start Times Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time) All Prelims: 9am (Central Time) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)

The 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Series stop will kick off this evening with just one discipline: the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyle. This is the final destination of the 2024 series, with the Knoxville and Westmont stops already taking place in January and March. Tonight’s 1500s will be contested as timed finals, which will be swum fastest to slowest, alternating heats of women and men.

With world record holder Katie Ledecky opting out of tonight’s race, World Junior Champion Kate Hurst will swim in lane four as the top seed. She’ll race right next to Paige Madden in the fastest heat, with Madden coming off a win at last month’s Westmont stop, where she notched a new lifetime best of 16:09.93. Hurst, a Texas commit, placed 2nd in this distance at the Indianapolis Speedo Sectionals last month (16:25.39).

The men’s race will showcase Tokyo gold medal-winner Bobby Finke, who also holds the American record (14:31.59). Austria’s Felix Auboeck, who won a world title in the SCM 400 freestyle in 2021, will also swim in tonight’s final. Situated between them on the psych sheet is 22-year-old Louisville standout Ilia Sibirtsev (15:11.98), who represents Uzbekistan on the international scene.

14-year-old Luka Mijatovic is another name to keep an eye on tonight. He will swim out of lane six in tonight’s fastest heat, and owns a best time and 13-14 NAG record of 15:27.38. Mijatovic swam at the Pacific Swimming Far Western Championships last week where he shattered multiple SCY national age group records.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Top 8:

25-year-old Paige Madden of the New York Athletic Club claimed the first victory of the meet. She touched the wall in a final time of 16:19.77, which was about 10 seconds shy of her lifetime best (16:09.93) from last month’s Westmont stop.

Madden is training under the guidance of coach Bob Bowman in the lead-up to Olympic Trials, having made the switch back in September. Prior to making the change, she trained with the Loughborough University group in England for a year, and trained with the Virginia Cavaliers prior to that. Madden is an Olympic medalist from Tokyo, where she helped Team USA to 2nd in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Securing 2nd place honors tonight was Madden’s training partner, Deniz Ertan (16:33.20). Ertan represents Turkey on the international stage and owns a best time of 16:13.22 in this event. She posted that personal best swim at the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 17th overall.

The World Junior Champion from September, Kate Hurst, produced a 4th place finish tonight in 16:40.12. She’s been as fast as 16:09.37 and recently clocked a time of 16:25.37 last month. 15-year-old Paige Downey outpaced Hurst for 3rd place, as she posted a near personal best swim of 16:35.01. Downey owns a career-best 16:32.05 in this distance.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2012)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

American Record: 14:31.59 — Bobby Finke , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) U.S. Open Record: 14:42.81 — Bobby Finke , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Wilimovsky, USA (2016)

Top 8: