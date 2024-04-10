2024 Canadian Open: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

Good evening everyone and welcome in for the first finals session at the 2024 Canadian Open. We’ve got a full schedule on our plates with finals of both swimming and para swimming, individual events and relays.

Order of Events

Women’s para 200 freestyle — final

Men’s para 200 freestyle — final

Women’s 200 freestyle — final

Men’s 200 freestyle — final

Women’s para 100 backstroke — final

Women’s 100 backstroke — final

Men’s 100 backstroke — final

Women’s 200 butterfly — final

Men’s 200 butterfly — final

Women’s para 50 butterfly — final

Women’s 1500 freestyle — timed final, fastest heat

Men’s 800 freestyle — timed final, fastest heat

Mixed 4×100 medley relay — timed final

Starting with the 200 freestyle means that our first look at Summer McIntosh this evening will be in one of her more standard events before she races the 100 backstroke–a more atypical race for her–later in the sesssion. McIntosh leads the women’s field in the 200 freestyle after a controlled-looking 1:58.47. Mary-Sophie Harvey–who has already swum a lifetime best this season–didn’t let McIntosh get too far ahead this morning; Harvey qualified 2nd in 1:58.81. Ella Jansen also joined the pair under the 2:00 mark in prelims (1:59.72).

Then in the 100 back, McIntosh is sitting as the 3rd seed heading into the final (1:01.25). Delia Lloyd put together the third sub-1:01 swim of her career to grab lane 5 for the final in 1:00.68. That’s right, lane 5–this meet is running 10 lane finals. Maggie MacNeil swam her first LCM 100 backstroke since 2022 this morning, putting together a 1:01.17 that slots her in just ahead of McIntosh. Doha Worlds bronze medalist Ingrid Wilm moved through to the final in 4th this morning (1:01.61) so watch for her to move up.

There’s a great race brewing in the men’s 200 freestyle as well. Lorne Wigginton popped a lifetime best of 1:50.01 to earn the top time of the morning. But Finlay Knox, the reigning 200 IM world champion–is lurking just .23 seconds behind him in 2nd (1:50.24). Ethan Ekk also put up a 1:50-point prelims swim with a 1:50.43 and Javier Acevedo is running 4th (1:51.60). This is shaping up to be a race between these four; what could tip the scales in Wigginton’s favor is if he’s on or near the form he had a Doha Worlds when he split 1:47.83 anchoring Canada’s 4×200 free relay.

Knox, Acevedo, and Ekk all face off later in the session during the championship final of the men’s 100 backstroke. The three are running 3rd-4th-5th with Acevedo turning in a 56.06 followed by Knox (56.18) and Ekk (56.90). Heading up this race is Raben Dommann. The HPC-Vancouver swimmer swam 55.53 for the fastest time of the morning with Blake Tierney qualifying second (55.94).

Both the women’s and men’s 200 fly should feature close races as well. In the women’s race, Mabel Zavaros and Sofia Sartori are separated by just two-tenths after prelims. It’s Zavaros’ closing speed that was the difference maker for her in prelims as she closed quickly to get her hands on the wall ahead of Sartori’s time. On the men’s side, Max Malakhovets leads but he’ll be flanked by Kevin Zhang, Michael Sava, and Bill Dongfang. Both Zhang and Dongfang have cracked the 2:00 barrier already in their careers.

Women’s Para 200-Meter Freestyle — Final

Canadian Para Record S4: 4:08.75 — Joelle Rivard (2005)

Canadian Para Record S5: 3:21.18 — Marie Dannhaeuser (2000)

Canadian Para Record S14: 2:15.16 — Angela Marina (2019)

Top 10:

Angela Marina, S14 (BRANT) — 2:18.00 Jessia Tinney, S5 (AJAX) — 3:39.43 Hannah Burns, S4 (LAC) — 4:50.59

Angela Marina and Jessica Tinney both improved on their prelims swim as the finals session got underway with the women’s para 200 freestyle. Marina posted her best time of the year with a 2:18.00, three-hundredths quicker than the 2:18.03 she swam in February this year.

From prelims to finals, Marina improved the back half of her race; this morning she split a pair of 36-points on the back 100. In finals, she kept all her splits sub-36.

Tinney swam 3:39.43, dropping 6.1 seconds from her prelims time and touching in second place. Hannah Burns, who owns the Canadian S4 Para Record in the 100 backstroke, was just off her prelims time in 4:50.59

Men’s Para 200-Meter Freestyle — Final

Canadian Para Record S14: 1:54.41 — Nicholas Bennett (2022)

Top 10:

Nicholas Bennett (RDCSC) — 1:54.20 *New Canadian S14 Para Record*

Swimming by himself like he did in prelims, Nicholas Bennett made the most of the clean water. He took down his own Canadian S14 Para Record with a 1:54.20. His previous standard stood at 1:54.41 from 2022.

Bennett opened the race in 26.58, then split 28.94 and 29.67 over the middle 100-meters. He closed in 29.01, taking .21 seconds off his record. It’s a strong portent for this summer’s Paralympics for the 20-year-old. Bennett won the S14 200 freestyle at the 2023 Para Swimming Championships–his first world title.

In August, he’ll be looking to improve on his 6th place finish from the 2020 Paralympics. At those Games, this time would have earned bronze.

Women’s 200-Meter Freestyle — Final

Canadian Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.26

Top 10:

Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 1:54.21 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) — 1:56.76 Julie Brousseau (NKB) — 1:58.40 Ella Jansen (HPCONT) — 1:58.88 Emma O’Croinin (HPCVN) — 1:59.48 Penny Oleksiak (TSC) — 1:59.75 Sylvia Statkevicius (ESWIM) — 2:00.20 Mia West (MANTA) — 2:02.12 Isabella Ekk (ATAC) — 2:04.85 Tess Cieplucha (MAC) — 2:05.80

Summer McIntosh jumped on the championship final, flipping at the 50-meter mark in 26.99. She was the only one to open the race in sub-27 seconds. She only continued to grow her lead as the race continued, splitting 28.73 and 29.36 over her middle 100 meters. She brought the race home in 29.13, taking the win in a 1:54.21.

That’s a new season best for McIntosh and is the second-fastest time in the world this year. McIntosh was already sitting at #3 this season, but now she bypasses Mollie O’Callaghan‘s time from the Queensland Championship and is just .13 seconds behind the season leader Siobhan Haughey.

Mary-Sophie Harvey took second in a lifetime best, breaking 1:57 for the first time in her career. Harvey set her best at 1:57.06 earlier this year and she just chopped three-tenths off her best for a new Quebec provincial record and 2nd place. She tore home on the final 50 meters, putting up a field-best 28.52 closing split.

Florida commit Julie Brousseau was three-tenths off her personal best, taking third place in 1:58.40 as she got ahead of of Ella Jansen (1:58.88).

Men’s 200-Meter Freestyle — Final

Canadian Record: 1:46.40 — Brent Hayden (2008)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:46.26

Top 10:

Women’s Para 100-Meter Backstroke — Final

Canadian Para Record S6: 1:20.76 — Shelby Newkirk (2022)

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:19.99 — Shelby Newkirk (2019)

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:05.90 — Summer Mortimer (2012)

Top 10:

Women’s 100-Meter Backstroke — Final

Canadian Record: 57.70 — Kylie Masse (2021)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.99

Top 10:

Men’s 100-Meter Backstroke — Final

Canadian Record: 53.35 — Markus Thormeyer (2019)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.74

Top 10:

Women’s 200-Meter Butterfly — Final

Canadian Record: 2:04.06 — Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:08.43

Top 10:

Men’s 200-Meter Butterfly — Final

Canadian Record: 1:53.82 — Ilya Kharun (2023)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:55.78

Top 10:

Women’s Para 50-Meter Butterfly — Final

Canadian Para Record S4: 52.09 — Tammy Cunnington (2016)

Canadian Para Record S5: 54.24 — Jordan Tucker (2022)

Top 10:

Women’s 1500-Meter Freestyle — Timed Final (Fastest Heat)

Canadian Record: 15:57.15 — Brittany MacLean (2014)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 16:09.09

Top 10:

Men’s 800-Meter Freestyle — Timed Final (Fastest Heat)

Canadian Record: 7:41.86 — Ryan Cochrane (2011)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 7:51.65

Top 10:

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay — Final

Top 10: