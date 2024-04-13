2024 Canadian Open: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

The last finals session of the 2024 Canadian Open in Toronto will feature the women’s and men’s 200 IM, 50 free, 200 breast, as well as the fastest timed final heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. Para-athletes will also contest in the finals of the women’s and men’s 50 free and 200 IM along with women’s para 150 IM.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s para 50 free

Men’s para 50 free

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 free

Women’s para 200 IM

Men’s para 200 IM

Women’s para 150 IM

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 800 free (fastest heat)

Men’s 1500 free (fastest heat)

Among the evening’s top seeds include Summer McIntosh (women’s 200 IM), Tristan Jankovics (men’s 200 IM), tied top seed training-mates Delia Lloyd and Sylvia Statkevicius (women’s 50 free), Croatia’s Jere Hribar (men’s 50 free), Kelsey Wog (women’s 200 breast), and teenager Jordan Willis (men’s 200 breast).

Keep an eye on 200 IM national record holder Finlay Knox, not in the aforementioned event, but in “off-events” 50 free (#8) and 200 breast (#6).

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

Canadian Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:11.47

Summer McIntosh (SYS), 2:08.19 *OQT Ashley McMillan (GO), 2:12.85 Ella Jansen (HPCO), 2:12.97 Danielle Hanus (RAPID), 2:14.87 Mabel Zavaros (MAC), 2:15.82 Madison Kryger (BROCK), 2:18.61 Kamila Blanchard (PCSC), 2:19.08 Maya Bezanson (ESWIM), 2:19.75 Laila Oravsky (BTSC), 2:20.33 Leah Tigert (TSC), 2:21.30

MEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

Canadian Record: 1:56.64, Finlay Knox (2024)

(2024) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.94

WOMEN’S PARA 50 FREE — FINALS

Canadian Para S14 Record: 29.19, Angela Marina (2019)

Canadian Para S7 Record: 33.60, Danielle Dorris (2022)

Canadian Para S6 Record: 33.36, Shelby Newkirk (2023)

Canadian Para S4 Record: 51.95, Tammy Cunnington (2017)

MEN’S PARA 50 FREE — FINALS

Canadian Para S8 Record: 27.63, Felix Cowan (2022)

WOMEN’S 50 FREE — FINALS

Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck (2018)

(2018) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 24.70

MEN’S 50 FREE — FINALS

Canadian Record: 21.61, Josh Liendo (2022)

(2022) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 21.96

WOMEN’S PARA 200 IM — FINALS

Canadian Para SM14 Record: 2:36.48, Angela Marina (2022)

Canadian Para SM7 Record: 2:56.98, Tess Routliffe (2024)

Canadian Para SM5 Record: 4:30.74, Alisson Gobeil (2023)

MEN’S PARA 200 IM — FINALS

Canadian Para SM13 Record: 2:14.86, Nicolas-Guy Turbide (2019)

WOMEN’S PARA 150 IM — FINALS

Canadian Para SM4 Record: 3:27.45, Joelle Rivard (1996)

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST — FINALS

Canadian Record: 2:20.12, Annamay Pierse (2009)

(2009) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:23.91

MEN’S 200 BREAST — FINALS

Canadian Record: 2:08.84, Mike Brown (2008)

(2008) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:09.68

WOMEN’S 800 FREE — TIMED FINALS

Canadian Record: 8:11.39, Summer McIntosh (2024)

(2024) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 8:26.71

MEN’S 1500 FREE — TIMED FINALS