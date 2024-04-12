2024 Canadian Open: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

The third night of the 2024 Canadian Swimming Open continues Friday night with finals of the 400 free, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 200 back.

A thrilling showdown is brewing in the women’s 100 fly, where 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh (58.14) was a couple tenths quicker than reigning Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil (58.34) in prelims this morning.

Finlay Knox is also aiming to complete a men’s 100 fly/50 breast double after qualifying 1st and 2nd, respectively, this morning.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Women’s para 400 free

Men’s para 400 free

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free

Women’s para 100 fly

Men’s para 100 fly

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 100 fly

Women’s 50 breast

Men’s 50 breast

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back

WOMEN’S PARA 400 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S7: 5:20.59, Sabrina Duchesne (2021)

Yang Tan, SB7 (OAK) – 6:21.48 (588 points)

Oakville’s Yang Tan improved upon her prelims performance by nine seconds, but her time of 6:21.48 in tonight’s final was still more than seven seconds off her personal-best 6:13.94 from February.

MEN’S PARA 400 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S8: 4:33.57, Reid Maxwell (2024)

Philippe Vachon, S8 (MEGO) – 4:43.65 (872 points)

Philippe Vachon got under 4:44 for the first time this year at 4:43.65. His best time is six years ago, a 4:37.61 at the 2018 Para Pan Pacs.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

Ella Jansen cruised to victory in the women’s 400 free with a time of 4:11.54, almost four seconds ahead of University of Florida pro Mabel Zavaros. Jansen, a Tennessee commit (’24), has been as fast as 4:07.18 at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale last March, which cleared the Olympic qualifying time (4:07.90).

Zavaros earned a runner-up finish in 4:15.25, about four seconds shy of her personal-best 4:10.96 from the 2023 Canadian Trials.

Emma O’Croinin wasn’t far behind with a 3rd-place showing in 4:17.74. The 20-year-old owns a lifetime best of 4:08.11 from the 2019 World Junior Championships, where she won silver.

Maya Bezanson was the only other swimmer under 4:20 at 4:19.70, her first time breaking that barrier this year. The Louisville commit (’25) clocked a personal-best 4:15.71 back in 2022.

The youngest A-finalist, Toronto Swim Club 14-year-old Paige Stepanoff, knocked a few seconds off her best time with a 5th-place finish in 4:20.65.

MEN’S 400 FREE — FINAL

Canadian Record: 3:43.46, Ryan Cochrane (2014)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

Ohio State sophomore Alexander Axon dipped under 3:50 in the 400 free for the first time on his way to the win in 3:49.33. The 20-year-old dropped almost two seconds off his previous-best 3:51.16 from last summer.

Lorne Wigginton led through the first 300 meters of the race before Axon caught him with 50 meters remaining. The Michigan commit (’24) ended up placing 2nd in 3:53.40 — the only other swimmer in the field under four minutes — after splitting 2:51.46 through the first 300 meters. Wigginton has been as fast as 3:49.05 at the World Junior Championships last September, where he placed 4th.

Mark Van Eybergen (4:00.21), Sebastian Paulins (4:00.38), and Max Vorobiev (4:00.42) were separated by just a couple tenths in the battle for 3rd place. Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club 15-year-old Owen Ekk was about four seconds off his best time from last summer (4:00.57) with his 6th-place showing in 4:04.98.

WOMEN’S PARA 100 FLY — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S14: 1:09.17, Angela Marina (2023)

Angela Marina, SB14 (BRANT) – 1:09.23 (825 points)

Brantford’s Angela Marina barely missed her SB14 Canadian record from last summer’s Ontario Championships (1:09.17) by a blink with her time of 1:09.23 tonight. She also went under 1:10 this morning at 1:09.85 in prelims.

MEN’S PARA 100 FLY — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S13: 59.94, Brian Hill (2009)

Caleb Arndt, S13 (NEW) – 1:09.52 (538 points)

Caleb Arndt tallied a new season-best time of 1:09.52 in the para 100 fly final, earning 538 points in his S13 classification. He owns a lifetime best of 1:06.52.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY — FINAL

Canadian Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)

(2021) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92

Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 57.19 Maggie MacNeil (LAC) – 57.24 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) – 58.05 Rebecca Smith (CASC) – 58.83 Danielle Hanus (RAPID) – 59.74 Sofia Sartori (LSU) – 59.84 Victoria Raymond (UNVAR) – 1:00.95 Lila Bleakney (GGST) – 1:01.17 Mia West (MANTA) – 1:01.25 Zora Ripkova (ORCAB) – 1:01.88

MEN’S 100 FLY — FINAL

Canadian Record: 50.34, Josh Liendo (2023)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 51.67

Finlay Knox (SCAR) – 52.47 Eric Ginzburg (RAMAC) – 54.13 Bill Dongfang (ISC) – 54.59 Aidan Hill (MACC) – 54.63 Max Malakhovets (ESWIM) – 54.88 Justice Migneault (HPCVN) – 54.96 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC) – 55.13 Alexandre Perrault (OTTSC) – 55.68 Michael Andrew Sava (RAMAC) – 55.79 Dillon Fernando (RAMAC) – 55.87

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — FINAL

Canadian Record: 30.23, Amanda Reason (2009)

MEN’S 50 BREAST — FINAL

Canadian Record: 27.45, Scott Dickens (2009)

WOMEN’S 200 BACK — FINAL

Canadian Record: 2:05.42, Kylie Masse (2021)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:10.39

MEN’S 200 BACK — FINAL