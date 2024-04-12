2024 Canadian Open: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN
- April 10-13, 2024
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre
- Toronto, Ontario, CAN
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims 9:30 a.m. (ET) / Finals 6 p.m. (ET)
The third night of the 2024 Canadian Swimming Open continues Friday night with finals of the 400 free, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 200 back.
A thrilling showdown is brewing in the women’s 100 fly, where 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh (58.14) was a couple tenths quicker than reigning Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil (58.34) in prelims this morning.
Finlay Knox is also aiming to complete a men’s 100 fly/50 breast double after qualifying 1st and 2nd, respectively, this morning.
ORDER OF EVENTS:
- Women’s para 400 free
- Men’s para 400 free
- Women’s 400 free
- Men’s 400 free
- Women’s para 100 fly
- Men’s para 100 fly
- Women’s 100 fly
- Men’s 100 fly
- Women’s 50 breast
- Men’s 50 breast
- Women’s 200 back
- Men’s 200 back
WOMEN’S PARA 400 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S7: 5:20.59, Sabrina Duchesne (2021)
- Yang Tan, SB7 (OAK) – 6:21.48 (588 points)
Oakville’s Yang Tan improved upon her prelims performance by nine seconds, but her time of 6:21.48 in tonight’s final was still more than seven seconds off her personal-best 6:13.94 from February.
MEN’S PARA 400 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S8: 4:33.57, Reid Maxwell (2024)
- Philippe Vachon, S8 (MEGO) – 4:43.65 (872 points)
Philippe Vachon got under 4:44 for the first time this year at 4:43.65. His best time is six years ago, a 4:37.61 at the 2018 Para Pan Pacs.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90
- Ella Jansen (HPCONT) – 4:11.54
- Mabel Zavaros (MAC) – 4:15.25
- Emma O’Croinin (HPCVN) – 4:17.74
- Maya Bezanson (ESWIM) – 4:19.70
- Paige Stepanoff (TSC) – 4:20.65
- Laila Oravsky (BTSC) – 4:21.32
- Peyton Leigh (BROCK) – 4:21.86
- Lydia Hart (PCSC) – 4:25.14
- Helen Anne Sava (RAMAC) – 4:27.07
- Danielle Treasure (WES) – 4:27.24
Ella Jansen cruised to victory in the women’s 400 free with a time of 4:11.54, almost four seconds ahead of University of Florida pro Mabel Zavaros. Jansen, a Tennessee commit (’24), has been as fast as 4:07.18 at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale last March, which cleared the Olympic qualifying time (4:07.90).
Zavaros earned a runner-up finish in 4:15.25, about four seconds shy of her personal-best 4:10.96 from the 2023 Canadian Trials.
Emma O’Croinin wasn’t far behind with a 3rd-place showing in 4:17.74. The 20-year-old owns a lifetime best of 4:08.11 from the 2019 World Junior Championships, where she won silver.
Maya Bezanson was the only other swimmer under 4:20 at 4:19.70, her first time breaking that barrier this year. The Louisville commit (’25) clocked a personal-best 4:15.71 back in 2022.
The youngest A-finalist, Toronto Swim Club 14-year-old Paige Stepanoff, knocked a few seconds off her best time with a 5th-place finish in 4:20.65.
MEN’S 400 FREE — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 3:43.46, Ryan Cochrane (2014)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78
- Alexander Axon (MAC) – 3:49.33
- Lorne Wigginton (HPCONT) – 3:53.40
- Mark Van Eybergen (ACS) – 4:00.21
- Sebastian Paulins (BRANT) – 4:00.38
- Max Vorobiev (MAC) – 4:00.42
- Owen Ekk (ATAC) – 4:04.98
- William Debroux (BTSC) – 4:06.04
- Francis Brennan (BBST) – 4:06.06
- Hunter Payne (BRANT) – 4:07.71
- Carter Scheffel (BRANT) – 4:07.83
Ohio State sophomore Alexander Axon dipped under 3:50 in the 400 free for the first time on his way to the win in 3:49.33. The 20-year-old dropped almost two seconds off his previous-best 3:51.16 from last summer.
Lorne Wigginton led through the first 300 meters of the race before Axon caught him with 50 meters remaining. The Michigan commit (’24) ended up placing 2nd in 3:53.40 — the only other swimmer in the field under four minutes — after splitting 2:51.46 through the first 300 meters. Wigginton has been as fast as 3:49.05 at the World Junior Championships last September, where he placed 4th.
Mark Van Eybergen (4:00.21), Sebastian Paulins (4:00.38), and Max Vorobiev (4:00.42) were separated by just a couple tenths in the battle for 3rd place. Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club 15-year-old Owen Ekk was about four seconds off his best time from last summer (4:00.57) with his 6th-place showing in 4:04.98.
WOMEN’S PARA 100 FLY — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S14: 1:09.17, Angela Marina (2023)
- Angela Marina, SB14 (BRANT) – 1:09.23 (825 points)
Brantford’s Angela Marina barely missed her SB14 Canadian record from last summer’s Ontario Championships (1:09.17) by a blink with her time of 1:09.23 tonight. She also went under 1:10 this morning at 1:09.85 in prelims.
MEN’S PARA 100 FLY — FINAL
- Canadian Para Record S13: 59.94, Brian Hill (2009)
- Caleb Arndt, S13 (NEW) – 1:09.52 (538 points)
Caleb Arndt tallied a new season-best time of 1:09.52 in the para 100 fly final, earning 538 points in his S13 classification. He owns a lifetime best of 1:06.52.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92
- Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 57.19
- Maggie MacNeil (LAC) – 57.24
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) – 58.05
- Rebecca Smith (CASC) – 58.83
- Danielle Hanus (RAPID) – 59.74
- Sofia Sartori (LSU) – 59.84
- Victoria Raymond (UNVAR) – 1:00.95
- Lila Bleakney (GGST) – 1:01.17
- Mia West (MANTA) – 1:01.25
- Zora Ripkova (ORCAB) – 1:01.88
MEN’S 100 FLY — FINAL
- Canadian Record: 50.34, Josh Liendo (2023)
- 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 51.67
- Finlay Knox (SCAR) – 52.47
- Eric Ginzburg (RAMAC) – 54.13
- Bill Dongfang (ISC) – 54.59
- Aidan Hill (MACC) – 54.63
- Max Malakhovets (ESWIM) – 54.88
- Justice Migneault (HPCVN) – 54.96
- Jordi Vilchez (BTSC) – 55.13
- Alexandre Perrault (OTTSC) – 55.68
- Michael Andrew Sava (RAMAC) – 55.79
- Dillon Fernando (RAMAC) – 55.87
Great swim from McIntosh! A time like that at 17 would be impressive even if it was her only good event.
Really looking forward to the 200 Fly at trials; I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 2:03 low or 2:02 high.
Now she’s beating Maggie in her pet event. Shocking. Of course Maggie will be much faster tapered but still …
What did Summer go?
57.19
Time?
Summer beats MacNeil. Should she add 100 fly to her schedule too? /s
Why would she do that? I think Summer would be lucky to final in the 100 fly at the olympics.
She is already Paris gold fav for the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly, 2nd fav in 800 free & 400 free & third fav in the 200 free.
She doesn’t need anymore events.
What a swimmer.
Real good swim by Axon. Just 2.5 seconds off that Olympic A cut with trials in a month
Only 1.4 of the B cut. Does Canada have another swimmer likely to beat the B cut or if he gets it will he likely go?
Lorne could. He went out hard today and died but his PB is 3:49.05.
Eric Brown got the spot for 2023 Worlds, but he’s more of a pure distance guy who comes down for the 400. I think Alex has made bigger strides in the 400 this year.
Unlikely any B swimmers will be invited. There is a quota and it will be invitational quotas + A swimmers. (None qualified in Tokyo)
If he makes the team in the 400 im, they may b let him swim it?
If the swimmer gets an A standard in one event they are qualified and can swim any other even they have an A or B standard in.
They start off with para swimming..1 swimmer in 10 lanes then follow that with 1 male swimmer in 10 lanes.Could they not just have 2 swimmers at the same time?