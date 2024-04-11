2024 Canadian Open: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

Day 2 of the Canadian Swimming Open will be another action-packed one with some key events on the docket, led by the 100 freestyle which offers extra intrigue with relay qualifying opportunities on the line come the 2024 Olympic Trials.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Women’s Para 100 free

Men’s Para 100 free

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

Women’s Para 50 back

Men’s Para 50 back*

Women’s 50 back

Men’s 50 back

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s Para 100 breast

Men’s Para 100 breast

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 fly

Men’s 50 fly

*No swimmers currently entered

Penny Oleksiak, Maggie MacNeil and Summer McIntosh highlight the women’s 100 free, while Mary-Sophie Harvey will also be in the field coming off her personal best showing in the 200 free last night.

The men’s event will feature veterans Yuri Kisil and Javier Acevedo, with Kisil, 28, having featured on Canada’s last two 400 free relays at the Olympics.

Ingrid Wilm headlines the women’s 50 back coming off winning bronze in the event at the 2024 World Championships, while Acevedo is the top seed in the men’s event as the National Record holder. Finlay Knox is notably swimming out of Heat 1 with no entry time.

McIntosh will be back in the pool later in the session in the 100 breast, with rising talent Alexanne Lepage the top seed and other names vying for a potential berth in Paris, Shona Branton and Kelsey Wog, will also feature.

Knox will also race the men’s 100 breast, with Olympian Gabe Mastromatteo being the top seed, and the 400 IM is headlined by Mabel Zavaros and Tessa Cieplucha for the women and Lorne Wigginton and Tristan Jankovics for the men.

Wigginton was a finalist in the event at the 2024 World Championships and won a medal at World Juniors last year.

The 50 fly is the last event of the session with youngster Mia West and veteran Stephen Calkins the top seeds.

WOMEN’S PARA 100 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S5: 1:32.41, Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:13.97, Tess Routliffe (2016)

Canadian Para Record S10: 58.14, Aurelie Rivard (2021)

MEN’S PARA 100 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S8: 1:00.78, Reid Maxwell (2024)

WOMEN’S 100 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 52.59, Penny Oleksiak (2021)

(2021) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 53.61

MEN’S 100 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 47.27, Brent Hayden (2009)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 48.34

WOMEN’S PARA 50 BACK — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S4: 57.07, Joelle Rivard (2005)

Canadian Para Record S5: 55.91, Alisson Gobeil (2023)

WOMEN’S 50 BACK — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 27.18, Kylie Masse (2022)

MEN’S 50 BACK — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 24.90, Javier Acevedo (2023)

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse (2009)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:06.79

MEN’S 100 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 59.85, Scott Dickens (2012)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.49

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record SB5: 2:01.19, Valerie Drapeau (2017)

Canadian Para Record SB6: 1:42.80, Camille Berube (2021)

Canadian Para Record SB9: 1:16.93, Jessica Sloan (2000)

MEN’S PARA 100 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record SB13: 1:16.50, Caleb Arndt (2017)

WOMEN’S 400 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:38.53

MEN’S 400 IM — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 4:11.41, Brian Johns (2008)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:12.50

WOMEN’S 50 FLY — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 25.62, Penny Oleksiak (2017)

MEN’S 50 FLY — PRELIMS