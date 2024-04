2024 Canadian Open: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Women’s para 400 free

Men’s para 400 free

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free

Women’s para 100 fly

Men’s para 100 fly

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 100 fly

Women’s 50 breast

Men’s 50 breast

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back

The third day of the 2024 Canadian Swimming Open will kick off with preliminary heats in the 400 free, 100 fly, 50 breast and 200 back.

Defending Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil highlights the session with an entry in the women’s 100 fly, along with multi-time world champion and last night’s 100 free winner Summer McIntosh.

WOMEN’S PARA 400 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S7: 5:20.59, Sabrina Duchesne (2021)

Yang Tan – S7 (OAK), 6:30.89 (553 points)

The lone entrant in the women’s para 400 free, Oakville’s Yang Tan put up a time of 6:30.89, well shy of her personal best of 6:13.95 set in late February.

MEN’S PARA 400 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S8: 4:33.57, Reid Maxwell (2024)

Philippe Vachon – S8 (MEGO), 4:46.33 (851 points)

Philippe Vachon clocked 4:46.33 as the only swimmer in the men’s para 400 free, nearing his fastest time of 2024 (4:44.66). His lifetime best of 4:37.61 was set at the 2018 Para Pan Pacs.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

Ella Jansen (HPCONT), 4:12.97 Mabel Zavaros (MAC), 4:16.40 Emma O’Croinin (ESWIM), 4:20.63 Maya Bezanson (ESWIM), 4:21.77 Laila Oravsky (BTSC), 4:22.86 Lydia Hart (PSC), 4:23.29 Peyton Leigh (BROCK), 4:25.68 Paige Stepanoff (TSC), 4:26.28 Helen Anne Sava (RAMAC), 4:26.93 Danielle Treasure (WEST), 4:29.06

MEN’S 400 FREE — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 3:43.46, Ryan Cochrane (2014)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

WOMEN’S PARA 100 FLY — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:06.86, Jaime Cosgriffe (2024)

Canadian Para Record S14: 1:09.17, Angela Marina (2023)

MEN’S PARA 100 FLY — PRELIMS

Canadian Para Record S13: 59.94, Brian Hill (2009)

WOMEN’S 100 FLY — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (2021)

(2021) 2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.92

MEN’S 100 FLY — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 50.34, Josh Liendo (2023)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 51.67

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 30.23, Amanda Reason (2009)

MEN’S 50 BREAST — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 27.45, Scott Dickens (2009)

WOMEN’S 200 BACK — PRELIMS

Canadian Record: 2:05.42, Kylie Masse (2021)

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:10.39

MEN’S 200 BACK — PRELIMS