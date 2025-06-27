Piedmont Family YMCA Issues Update To Club Parents Regarding Gary Taylor Complaints

Piedmont Family YMCA Chief Operating Officer Chris Carr recently issued an update to Cavalier Aquatics club parents following the news that head coach Gary Taylor was currently serving a two-year probation period was reported earlier this month.

As first reported by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press, Taylor received the two-year probation from the U.S. Center for SafeSport after an investigation concluded with him admitting to emotional misconduct while coaching swimmers from 2015 until 2022 at NC State, Auburn and Cavalier Aquatics.

In the message to club membership, Carr told parents that after Taylor’s arrival at the club in 2021, three families issued complaints to SafeSport that same year, and the complaints were investigated by both the YMCA and SafeSport, and they found no wrongdoing.

Full Message:

Good Afternoon Cavalier Aquatics Parents, Our leadership team is aware of the articles and comments regarding Gary Taylor and our Cavalier Aquatics Program. While we have spoken to several of you regarding these comments, we wanted to address our full team to provide additional information. Gary Taylor arrived at the Piedmont Family YMCA in 2021 as our Head Coach for Cavalier Aquatics. In 2021, SafeSport received three (3) complaints from Cavalier Aquatics Families. These complaints were investigated by the YMCA, and then independent of the YMCA by SafeSport. In each of these cases, we found no wrongdoing, and SafeSport dismissed the complaints. Throughout any SafeSport investigation, SafeSport requires confidentiality from all parties (including the YMCA). To respect this process, the YMCA did not release the full details of the complaints to the team. The YMCA remains committed to ensuring the safety of all participants in our organization. Incidents that arise out of Cavalier Aquatics, Camp, Afterschool, Youth Sports, or incidents within our facility at the Brooks Family YMCA will be investigated. Members and program participants can speak directly to myself as the Chief Operating Officer of the Piedmont Family YMCA with any concerns regarding our operations and programs. The YMCA is proud of the accomplishments of our Cavalier Aquatics program. Notably, our club won the overall team championship at the 2022 and 2025 National Meet. We have also received Gold Medal Recognition from USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program in 2023 and 2025, marking the program as one of the Top 20 clubs in the nation in each of these respective seasons. These successes have allowed our premier swim club to grow to over 235 youth throughout Charlottesville and the surrounding counties. We are incredibly thankful to you, the parents and athletes, who have supported us over the years. It is your dedication and support, along with our talented coaches, that have allowed for this success. Thanks,

Chris Carr

Although the complaints mentioned all came in 2021, Taylor’s probation came after admitting to emotionally abusing athletes from 2015 until 2022.

Shortly after the news of Taylor’s probation was reported, he was removed from the Cavalier Aquatics website and is currently not listed as a coach with the club. However, he is still listed as an associate head coach at the University of Virginia, a role he took in addition to already being the Cavalier Aquatics head coach in May 2024.

According to The Augusta Free Press, the club’s first acknowledgement of Taylor’s probation came in a different message to club parents, where Carr told them Taylor “has been primarily at UVA for the last year, continuing at the Y to mentor coaches Conor Hassard and Jason Swaim through their transitions to Head Senior Coach and Head Age Group Coach.”

On June 17, The Augusta Free Press reported that Lauren Suggs, the wife of UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo, stepped down as a member of the Board of Directors at Piedmont Family YMCA.

Taylor’s wife, Jessica Taylor, is still listed as the CEO of Piedmont Family YMCA, however.

