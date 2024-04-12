The Fastest In-Season 200 Free Ever? Summer McIntosh’s 1:54.21 Is Up There

2024 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING OPEN

It was “only” the fourth-fastest swim of her career, but Summer McIntosh‘s 200 freestyle performance on the opening night of the Canadian Open on Wednesday was remarkable.

McIntosh has consistently broken new ground throughout her swimming career, and while this swim might not receive the accolades of a world, world junior, or even national record, it deserves some shine.

McIntosh rolled to a time of 1:54.21 in the final, just over half a second shy of her lifetime best and World Junior Record of 1:53.65 while standing up as what would have to be considered at least the fourth-fastest swim ever produced at an “in-season” meet.

The fastest swim ever produced at a non-championship meet (including National and Trials meets) is the 1:54.08 done by Siobhan Haughey at the Budapest leg of the World Cup last year—where she could’ve been near a full taper after being under world record pace for much of the race.

Behind that, only McIntosh’s 1:54.13 from the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim (March 1) and Haughey’s 1:54.20 from the 2023 U.S. Open (Nov. 29) are faster non-championship swims than McIntosh’s 1:54.21 earlier this week.

The swim is the fastest we’ve seen so far in 2024, and ranks 2nd to Haughey in the 2023-24 world rankings.

In her post-race interview, the 17-year-old said she was focused on executing her race plan and splitting under fatigue, and mentioned she was satisfied hitting the time under her current training load, indicating she was nowhere near rested.

Looking at the splits of her four best swims, she’s been incredibly consistent:

Split Comparison – McIntosh

2023 Worlds 2023 Trials 2023 Fort Lauderdale PSS 2024 Canadian Open 27.03 27.02 27.13 26.99 55.82 (28.79) 55.58 (28.56) 56.08 (28.95) 55.72 (28.73) 1:24.77 (28.95) 1:24.87 (29.29) 1:25.15 (29.07) 1:25.08 (29.36) 1:53.65 (28.88) 1:53.91 (29.04) 1:54.13 (28.98) 1:54.21 (29.13)

In the all-time rankings, McIntosh’s swim stands up as the 24th fastest in history.

With the rise of McIntosh, Haughey, current world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan and defending Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, we’ve incredibly seen 19 of the 25-fastest swims ever produced since the beginning of 2021. In other words, if McIntosh swam this time three and a half years ago, it would rank #6 all-time.

It was only 22 minutes later that she was back in the water for the 100 back, clocking 59.96 to near her lifetime best of 59.64 set in February.

“It was a quick little double but it was fun,” she said.