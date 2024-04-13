Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 3 Finals of the 2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Friday’s finals session of the San Antonio stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series featured many exciting championship finals races. At the same time, there were also some noteworthy swims some may have looked over out of the consolation and bonus finals too.

Stanford swimmer Aurora Roghair took on a strong finish to win the women’s 200 free B-final at 1:59.04, dropping 1.59s from prelims. This marks a new personal best for Roghair by 0.66s from her previous PB of 1:59.70 from July 2023. For the entire day, Roghair remained the 9th-fastest swimmer at PSS San Antonio. For the 2024 calendar year, Roghair also sits in 9th among US women this season.

Out of the men’s 200 free C-final, Virginia Tech’s Luis Dominguez Calonge bounced from 25th meet seed to 23rd prelims seed at 1:50.04, to then winning the C-final with a 1:48.86. That technically is a six-spot move up from prelims to finals this evening. This is a stronger effort than yesterday for Calonge, who despite placing 2nd in 100 free prelims, didn’t drop enough time and fell to 7th in that respective A-final.

Just as in the men’s 100 fly A-final, the men’s 200 back C-final also featured a tie for the heat winner. Both 16-year-old Aiden Hammer of King Aquatics and 24-year-old Parker McOmber of Utah simultaneously touched at the wall with a 2:04.16, dropping 0.22s and 0.40s respectively from prelims.

22-year-old Christiana Regenauer of Louisville won the women’s 100 fly C-final with a personal best of 59.96. This marks Regenauer’s first swim under one minute, but also her first US Olympic Trials cut outside of freestyle. Regenauer’s previous personal best was 1:00.35 before narrowly dropping to 1:00.29 in prelims, which at the time was a tenth above the 1:00.19 US Trials standard. Regenauer initially qualified for Trials at 2023 US Nationals in both the 50/100 free events.

As seen on Instagram, the women’s 400 IM B-final had an eye-popping finish order. All eight B-finalists coincidentally finished and placed the same number their assigned lane was. So, the pattern starts with Australian native Charli Brown (4:48.34) taking first place out of lane one, or the first lane. This was especially tough to accomplish because that her lane assignment correlated to her prelims finish, emphasizing her 7.21s drop from prelims to finals. The pattern is followed by Caroline Riggs (4:50.21) and Reese Tiltmann (4:51.00) in second and third place, both respectively out of the second and third lanes. The pattern went all the way down through the eighth-place finisher, who swam out of lane eight.