Lucas Henveaux Goes 1:47.3/3:47.1/7:53.4 Free at 2024 Belgian Open, Sarah Dumont Goes 5-for-5

2024 Belgian Open

April 19-21, 2024

Antwerpen, Belgium

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

Meet Results

Over the weekend in Antwerpen, the 2024 Belgian Open Championships took place. Belgium’s Lucas Henveaux swept three middle distance free events, with the latter two events under the Olympic “B” consideration times. Fellow Belgian Sarah Dumont was the big winner on the women’s side, taking five event wins over the weekend. On the men’s side, fellow Belgian Sebastien de Meulemeester also won three events.

Triple-event winner Lucas Henveaux took top times in the 200 free (1:47.31), 400 free (3:47.14), and 800 free (7:53.47). While no personal bests were set, Henveaux was the only swimmer in Antwerpen to go under any Olympic consideration times. Over the weekend, Henveaxu’s 400 and 800 times were just under the 3:47.91 and 7:54.01 respective marks for the Olympic “B” times. Henveaux already has swum an automatic Olympic “A” qualification this year in the 400 free, hitting 3:44.61 at the February World Championships to place fifth in the final. In the 200 free, Henveaux took a dominant win over runner-up Sebastien de Meulemeester (1:50.04).

Amping things up into the men’s sprint free events, de Meulemeester went two-for-two in the 50 free (22.56) and 100 free (49.48). Taking double silver in both events was Thomas Thijs, swimming 22.79 and 50.24 respectively. The 100 fly also went to de Meulemeester with his top time of 52.95.

On the women’s side, Sarah Dumont began her five-gold medal pick-up with the 100 fly win at 59.87. Taking second place at 1:00.93 was Pauline Zeller at 1:00.93, just over her prelims personal best of 1:00.30. Dumont also stormed the 200 fly at 2:10.89, over six seconds ahead of Zeller (2:17.82), another personal best.

Zeller set three butterfly personal bests in total throughout the weekend. Along with her double 100/200 fly runner-up finishes, Zeller won the 50 fly with a three-tenths personal best of 27.25, dropping from her 27.59 PB from January. Rachel Rinchon was also spotted in the three butterfly races. She placed second in the 50 fly (28.22) as well as taking double bronze in the 100 fly (1:02.50) and 200 fly (2:21.58).

Sarah Dumont also won the 200 free at 2:00.02, over a second ahead of Camille Henveaux (2:01.36). Along with winning the 400 IM (4:46.58), Dumont had her fifth win in the 400 free, winning at 4:13.26. Henveaux took another silver at 4:15.46 while Lucie Hanquet earned bronze at 4:23.65.

More Highlights